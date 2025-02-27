Lunch, helping hand, welfare measures: UP Yogi's cheers to sanitation workers of Maha Kumbh

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday took part in a cleanliness campaign in Prayagraj to mark the conclusion of Maha Kumbh. He also felicitated sanitation and health workers announced enhanced welfare measures. Prayagraj: UP CM Yogi Adityanath felicitates a municipal worker during the closing ceremony a day after the conclusion of Maha Kumbh 2025, in Prayagraj, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025.(PTI)

The chief minister said, “In order to convert this truly grand and divine Kumbh into a global event as per the wishes of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, I heartily congratulate and welcome all the sanitation workers, health workers, transport department staff, as well as those associated with this entire campaign for maintaining security and the continuous flow of water”.

Also read | Akhilesh Yadav accuses BJP of hiding Kumbh stampede death toll numbers

Yogi Adityanath offered prayers to the Ganga River in Prayagraj to mark the completion of Maha Kumbh, in which more than 66 crore devotees across 45 days. He also distributed certificates to sanitation and health workers to acknowledge their work during the festival.

Prayagraj: UP CM Yogi Adityanath with Dy CMs Brajesh Pathak and Keshav Prasad Maurya takes part in a cleanliness campaign at the Sangam area a day after the conclusion of Mahakumbh 2025, in Prayagraj.(PTI)

Announcing enhanced welfare measures, Adityanath said, “Our government has decided to provide ₹10,000 bonus to the sanitation and health workers at the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj. We are going to ensure that from April, a minimum wage of ₹16,000 will be provided to the sanitation workers. Temporary health workers will be given direct bank transfers and all of them will be linked to the Ayushman Bharat Yojana for health coverage, ensuring better welfare and support.”

The chief minister and cabinet ministers also had lunch with those sanitation workers who worked in Prayagraj during the 45-day mega event.

Also read | Sangam water ‘unsafe’ due to high BOD level, CPCB drops fresh report after faecal bacteria findings

Adityanath targeted the opposition while addressing the controversy over the stampede in which at least 30 devotees died. “The opposition used videos of Kathmandu to spread misinformation on Maha Kumbh stampede,” he was quoted by PTI as saying.

The BJP leader also extended gratitude to the administration stating, “Prayagraj Mela Authority, administrative officers, and police officers have proved that if there is even a little political will and the right support, any result can be achieved, and the result has come in front of us today in this form.”

Appreciating the residents of Prayagraj, he also thanked them for considering this entire event as their own “without any hesitation.”