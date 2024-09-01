Madhya Pradesh: 1500 iPhones worth 11 crore stolen from truck in Sagar

Around 1,500 iPhones worth ₹11 crore were stolen from a container truck in Sagar, Madhya Pradesh, leading to three police personnel being taken off duty due to negligence. Representational image: More than 1,500 iPhones worth ₹ 11 crore were stolen from a truck in Madhya Pradesh REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo(REUTERS)

The people who were transporting the phones claimed that the robbery was carried out after the truck driver was drugged and gagged on August 15, according to additional superintendent of police Sanjay Uikey.

Uikey also said that the claims were currently being verified. “Apple, which manufactures these phones, has not contacted police so far. I am at the spot, some 35 kilometres from the district headquarters, and videography of the truck is in progress,” he added, per PTI.

The container was on its way from Gurugram in Haryana to Chennai. The looting of the iPhones took place when the truck had reached Narsinghpur district.

“A case will be registered shortly after the initial probe is complete,” said superintendent Uikey.

The police also took action against its own personnel for showing negligence in the case while on duty. The inspector general of police for the Sagar zone, Pramod Verma, “line attached” Bandari police station-in-charge inspector Bhagchand Uikey and assistant sub-inspector Rajendra Pandey in the case on Friday.

Line attached refers to taking an officer off of field duty. Head constable Rajesh Pandey was also suspended on Friday, according to an official.

The three police personnel against whom action was taken had been accused of negligence in the case. They were accused of not registering a complaint when the driver of the truck approached them, additional superintendent Uikey told PTI. Inspector general Verma could not be contacted for comment by the news agency.