e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 17, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Madhya Pradesh braces for fresh swarm of locusts

Madhya Pradesh braces for fresh swarm of locusts

india Updated: Jun 18, 2020 00:18 IST
Ranjan
Ranjan
Hindustantimes
         

As many as 36 districts of Madhya Pradesh have been ravaged by desert locusts, a pest that continues to wreak havoc on the state’s agriculture output despite concerted efforts by the agriculture department to control them.

With a huge swarm of locusts expected to enter the country through Jaisalmer district in Rajasthan from Wednesday, and soon spread to other states, the Madhya Pradesh government has asked all its districts to be on alert to tackle the menace.

Swarms of locusts had earlier entered the state through Neemuch in Malwa region and Sheopur in Gwalior-Chambal region around mid-May. A release issued by the state government on Wednesday said, “Two fire tenders sprayed about 80 litres of insecticide on a swarm of locusts spread over a 4km area in Simarhar village of Vidisha district on Tuesday. Similarly, chemicals were sprayed on locusts at Parana, Goojarakhedi and Dhanola villages in Agar Malwa and Kalidudhi and Harra villages of Anupur district on Tuesday.”

“All districts have been directed to be alert and be prepared with necessary resources to track the movement of locusts and control it,” the release said.

Locust warning office, a Union agriculture ministry wing, deputy director KL Gurjar said, “As on Wednesday, swarms of locusts were spotted in Panna, Damoh, Guna and a few other places in Madhya Pradesh. However, we are tracking and controlling the pests and they will be completely eliminated by the time the kharif crop season begins.”

Madhya Pradesh’s minister for agriculture and farmers’ welfare Kamal Patel said, “A sum of ₹51 lakh was sanctioned to 15 districts and ₹64 lakh to 21 other districts for locusts control. We are taking effective measures in controlling the pest. Those farmers whose vegetables or other crops have been damaged will be compensated as per the rules of the revenue department.”

The state government is yet to release any report on the extent of crop loss --mainly vegetables and lentils -- wrought by the pests belonging to the grasshopper family. However, since there is no rabi crop in the fields currently, officials said no massive damage was caused by locusts.

The state agriculture department has decided to seek the help of farmers who own tractors and sprayers for spraying chemicals on locusts. A government official said the department wants farmers to come forward voluntarily to help control locusts, while chemicals will be provided by the department. Government may also consider incentivising them, another official from the agriculture department said.

The next round of major locust attack is expected in mid-July with the pests travelling from the Horn of Africa and entering Rajasthan via Pakistan, the LWO has warned.

top news
India primed to win unopposed UNSC’s non-permanent member seat today
India primed to win unopposed UNSC’s non-permanent member seat today
‘No compromise on borders’: PM Modi spells out India’s stance on row with China
‘No compromise on borders’: PM Modi spells out India’s stance on row with China
Global Covid tally crosses 8 million mark, WHO sees ‘green shoots of hope’
Global Covid tally crosses 8 million mark, WHO sees ‘green shoots of hope’
Intelligence agencies red-flag use of 52 mobile apps with links to China
Intelligence agencies red-flag use of 52 mobile apps with links to China
‘Conscience of the nation bruised’: Pranab Mukherjee seeks bipartisan consensus on Ladakh clash
‘Conscience of the nation bruised’: Pranab Mukherjee seeks bipartisan consensus on Ladakh clash
My biggest legacy: Ganguly names six match-winners
My biggest legacy: Ganguly names six match-winners
‘Overall border situation stable’: China after violent face-off in Ladakh
‘Overall border situation stable’: China after violent face-off in Ladakh
20 soldiers killed: What India could have done different, says Gen Panag
20 soldiers killed: What India could have done different, says Gen Panag
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaIndia-China borderSonu SoodIndore Covid-19 tallySalim KhanCovid-19 state tallySaif Ali KhanTS Inter Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In