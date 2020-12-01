Madhya Pradesh CM Chouhan meets PM Modi

india

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday to apprise him about the work being done by the state government for implementation of the central schemes.

According to a person aware of the matter, Chouhan also discussed the state’s Covid-19 response and the preparations underway for rolling out the vaccination programme.

“It is expected that the two would have also discussed the process of Cabinet formation in the state,” said the person.

On whether Chouhan will be asked to participate in talks scheduled with the agitating farmers, the person said there is no indication of that. The chief minister is also scheduled to meet Union home minister Amit Shah and Bharatiya Janata Party chief JP Nadda.