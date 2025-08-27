Congress leader Jitu Patwari's ‘women in MP consume more alcohol’ remark sparks Row, BJP seeks apology

Madhya Pradesh Congress president Jitu Patwari has triggered a political storm after claiming that women and “Ladli Behnas” in the state consume more alcohol and drugs than anywhere else in the country. Congress leader Jitu Patwari with party leader Bhupesh Baghel addresses a press conference, in New Delhi.(PTI File)

His remarks have drawn sharp criticism and calls for his removal, with chief minister Mohan Yadav demanding that Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge apologise and sack Patwari for his “insulting” comments against women.

“Madhya Pradesh has got a tamga (medal) as women of the state consume more alcohol than anywhere else in the country. The BJP, which dreams of making Madhya Pradesh a prosperous state, is responsible for this situation,” Patwari told reporters on Monday.

He further alleged that Madhya Pradesh has the highest alcohol consumption in India and has overtaken Punjab and other states in the drug trade.

“Now our sisters and daughters have started taking drugs. The BJP sought votes in the name of ladli behnas (the title of the popular welfare scheme for women). The situation has become such that the consumption of drugs among women in MP is the highest in the country,” Patwari added, accusing chief minister Yadav of failing to implement anti-addiction measures.

Reacting strongly, Yadav said Patwari's remarks reflect the Congress's attitude and “narrow mentality” towards women.

“Congress has insulted Laadli behnas of the state who constitute half of the total population, by associating them with alcohol. This is unfortunate. The people will make the party pay a heavy price for this insult,” he said.

The chief minister also referenced past controversial statements by Congress leaders and warned that the government would not tolerate such insults during the Teej festival.

“A Congress leader had said he would lock his beloved sisters in a sack. Now, Patwari has made some shameless comments against women. Our government won't tolerate the insult of sisters on the day of the Teej festival. People will return this insult strongly,” Yadav added.

He demanded that Kharge issue an apology and remove Patwari from his post. “Kharge should express regret and remove the person (Patwari) who insults women in such a manner from his post,” he said.

Other BJP leaders also condemned Patwari’s remarks. BJP MP and actor Kangana Ranaut, MP BJP president Hemant Khandelwal, senior MLA Rameshwar Sharma, and Women and Child Development Minister Nirmala Bhuria criticised the Congress chief and demanded an apology.

“Congress has always had an anti-women mindset. ‘Kya bhaav chal rahe hain Mandi ki betion’ was said for me. So, it is not a big deal that the Congress has insulted women once again,” Ranaut told ANI.

In a post on X, Hemant Khandelwal said, “The shameful statement of Madhya Pradesh Congress President and Rahul Gandhi's favourite Jitu Patwari insulting the women-power of the state by calling them drunks. Even the strongest possible words are less for condemnation.”

With PTI inputs