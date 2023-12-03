Alirajpur (ST), Jobat (ST), Jhabua (ST), Thandla (ST), Petlawad (ST), Ratlam Rural (ST), Ratlam City, Sailana (ST) live
MP Results 2023: Updates of Alirajpur (ST), Jobat (ST), Jhabua (ST), Thandla (ST), Petlawad (ST), Ratlam Rural (ST), Ratlam City, Sailana (ST) constituencies.
The Madhya Pradesh (MP) Legislative Assembly elections were held on 17 November 2023 to elect all 230 members of the Vidhan Sabha. The state saw a record voter turnout of 76.22%. The votes will be counted, and the results will be declared on 3 December 2023.
The Ratlam Lok Sabha Constituency consists of Alirajpur (ST), Jobat (ST), Jhabua (ST), Thandla (ST), Petlawad (ST), Ratlam Rural (ST), Ratlam City, and Sailana (ST) assembly constituencies.
MP election results 2023: Counting of Ratlam constituencies begins
|Constituency
|Leading candidate
|Party
|Alirajpur (ST)
|Chouhan Nagar Singh
|BJP
|Jobat (ST)
|Jhabua (ST)
|Vikrant Bhuria
|INC
|Thandla (ST)
|Petlawad (ST)
|Petlawad (ST) Bharatiya Janata Party Nirmala Dileepsingh Bhuria
|Ratlam Rural (ST)
|Ratlam City
|Ratlam City Bharatiya Janata Party Chetanya Kashyap
|Sailana (ST)
|Harsh Vijay Gehlot
|INC
Winning candidates from 2018 elections in Ratlam area constituencies
|Constituency
|2018 sitting MLA
|Party
|Alirajpur (ST)
|Mukesh Rawat (PATEL)
|INC
|Jobat (ST)
|Kalawati Bhuriya
|INC
|Jhabua (ST)
|Gumansingh Damor
|BJP
|Thandla (ST)
|Bhuriya Veersingh
|INC
|Petlawad (ST)
|Maida Valsingh
|INC
|Ratlam Rural (ST)
|Dilip Kumar Makwana
|BJP
|Ratlam City
|Chetanya Kasyap
|BJP
|Sailana (ST)
|Harsh Vijay Gehlot “Guddu”
|INC
Check all the latest updates on MP election results 2023 for Alirajpur (ST), Jobat (ST), Jhabua (ST), Thandla (ST), Petlawad (ST), Ratlam Rural (ST), Ratlam City, Sailana (ST) constituencies below:
- Dec 03, 2023 08:51 AM IST
MP Election result 2023: Congress leading in Sailana, Jhabua; BJP in Alirajpur
Congress candidates are leading in Sailana and Jhabua seats, while the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) candidate is leading in the Alirajpur seat.
Alirajpur (ST): Chouhan Nagar Singh (BJP)
Jhabua (ST): Vikrant Bhuria (INC)
Sailana: Harsh Vijay Gehlot (INC)Dec 03, 2023 08:32 AM IST
Harsh Vijay Gehlot leading in Sailana
Congress's Harsh Vijay Gehlot is leading in the Sailana (ST) seat.Dec 03, 2023 08:04 AM IST
Counting begins at Ratlam area
Vote counting has started at Ratlam area assembly seats.Dec 03, 2023 07:45 AM IST
MP election result 2023: Counting begins at 8 am
Counting for all Ratlam area seats to begin at 8 am.
