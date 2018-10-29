Madhya Pradesh elections: Changed state from bimaru to developed one, says CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday said the Congress handed over to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government a bimaruor sick state in 2003, which he claimed to have transformed into a developed one.

“The Congress had destroyed Madhya Pradesh. With a lot of efforts, we have changed it from a bimaru state into a developed state. We have to make it enriched now,” Chouhan told reporters in Bhopal.

Chouhan urged people to vote for BJP in the upcoming assembly elections, so as to “take Madhya Pradesh forward”. “I request people to vote for BJP so that we can take Madhya Pradesh forward,” the CM said.

Earlier, BJP president Amit Shah had also alleged that it was the Congress government which made Madhya Pradesh a “bimaru state”. The elections, which were earlier seen as a direct political battle between the ruling BJP and theCongressparty, is now seeing many political parties coming to the fray.

The Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led government will try to win for the fourth consecutive term, while the Congress will be fighting to regain power, which it lost in 2003.

The single phase assembly polls in the state will be held on November 28 to elect representatives of 230 constituencies. Counting of votes will take place on December 11.

First Published: Oct 29, 2018 18:11 IST