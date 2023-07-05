MP govt declares benefits for contractual workers in state

Bhopal: About one and a half lakh contractual employees in Madhya Pradesh will get benefits similar to permanent government employees and will be freed from the process of annual contract renewal, chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced on Tuesday. Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Raj K Raj/HT PHOTO)

Chouhan made several announcements in favour of contractual employees, who are staging protests over the last three years for regularisation of jobs. “Fifty percent of posts will be reserved for contractual employees in recruitment ... [they] will get salary equal to regular employees, gratuity will be provided during retirement... health insurance ... they will also get all the leave facilities, including maternity leave...,” he said.

Reacting to the development, Congress spokesperson KK Mishra said,“First, they introduced the problem in way of contractual staff’s appointment... now they come up with a solution. If they are really concerned about them, they should regularise the staff today.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shruti Tomar She is a senior reporter based at Bhopal. She covers higher education, social issues, youth affairs, woman and child development related issues, sports and business & industries. ...view detail