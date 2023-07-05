Home / India News / MP govt declares benefits for contractual workers in state

ByShruti Tomar
Jul 05, 2023 12:57 AM IST

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has announced that contractual employees in the state will receive benefits similar to permanent government employees. This includes job regularization, equal salary, gratuity, health insurance, and leave facilities. The announcement comes after years of protests by contractual employees. The opposition Congress party has criticized the government for creating the problem in the first place and called for immediate regularization of the staff.

Bhopal: About one and a half lakh contractual employees in Madhya Pradesh will get benefits similar to permanent government employees and will be freed from the process of annual contract renewal, chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced on Tuesday.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Raj K Raj/HT PHOTO)
Chouhan made several announcements in favour of contractual employees, who are staging protests over the last three years for regularisation of jobs. “Fifty percent of posts will be reserved for contractual employees in recruitment ... [they] will get salary equal to regular employees, gratuity will be provided during retirement... health insurance ... they will also get all the leave facilities, including maternity leave...,” he said.

Reacting to the development, Congress spokesperson KK Mishra said,“First, they introduced the problem in way of contractual staff’s appointment... now they come up with a solution. If they are really concerned about them, they should regularise the staff today.”

Sign out