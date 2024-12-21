Madhya Pradesh horror: Woman claims husband, in-laws, put chilli powder in private parts

A woman in Madhya Pradesh has accused her husband and in-laws of hitting her, branding her body and putting chilli powder in her private parts. The police have filed a case against them over the complaint. representational photo: A woman’s neighbour, husband and in-laws were accused of beating her and putting chilli powder in her private parts in Madhya Pradesh

According to the complaint filed by the 32-year-old ASHA worker, On December 13, a 25-year-old neighbour entered her home and started to molest her. Her sister-in-law walked in on the scene and questioned the woman's character.

Other family members also gathered around and beat her. The woman was allegedly branded with a hot spatula by her mother-in-law and her father-in-law allegedly put chilli powder in her private parts.

The woman filed her complaint in Ruthiyai police station of Guna district, where her parents live. It was then transferred to Raigarh district on Friday.

Karanwas police station in-charge Ramesh Jat told PTI that a case has been registered against the woman’s husband, father-in-law, mother-in-law, sister-in-law, and a neighbour for assault, torture and rape.

All of the accused family members as well as the neighbours are absconding and will be arrested soon, station-in-charge Jat told news agency PTI.

In October, a woman in Rewa, Madhya Pradesh was sexually assaulted by five men while she was out for a picnic with her husband. The incident took place in broad daylight next to a fountain and was only 2 kilometres away from a famous temple dedicated to Bhairav Baba.

Madhya Pradesh reported the third-highest rape cases (3,029) in the country as per the 2022 National Crime Records Bureau report.