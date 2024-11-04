Man killed by 19-yr-old nephew who contributed ‘less’ for liquor-chicken party

A 19-year-old youth has been arrested in connection with the murder of a 26-year-old man, who was his uncle, in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur. The deceased was the youngest of five brothers and worked as a labourer (Representational Image)

The incident occurred following a dispute over money from a ‘liquor and chicken’ party at a village called Deori Taparia.

According to a report in The Times of India, the victim, Manoj Thakur alias Mannu, left home on Wednesday morning but did not return that day. Later, his body was found with injuries in a field. A wooden plank that appeared to be related to the incident was also recovered from the scene.

Later, police investigation revealed Manoj was last seen with his nephew, Dharam Thakur alias Abhi, in the Chargawan market. During the interrogation, Dharam confessed to murdering his uncle, police said, adding that he stated that the two were consuming liquor when they got into an argument over sharing the expenses.

Free Press Journal reported that the uncle-nephew duo purchased alcohol worth ₹340 and chicken for ₹60, and went to a field near the village for a small ‘party.’

There, Manoj called out Dharam for his less-than-expected contribution. In frustration, he hit his nephew with a wooden stick – the one recovered from the crime scene; they had brought it to cook the chicken. An enraged Dharam responded by brutally assaulting Manoj, killing the latter on the spot.

However, the bloodstains on his clothes and the presence of flies in the area indicated a violent struggle and made authorities suspicious, resulting in his arrest.

A case of murder under section 103 (1) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) has been registered against the accused.

The deceased was the youngest of five brothers and worked as a labourer.