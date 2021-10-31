Madhya Pradesh minister thinks some price rise should be acceptable. Here's why

Even as fuel prices across the country continue to soar, Madhya Pradesh minister Mahendra Singh Sisodia on Sunday equated it with hike in people's income, saying that if such a rise was acceptable to them, then they should accept some inflation as well. Addressing a press conference in Indore, he also said that it was not possible for the government to give everything for free.

“I'd be very practical with you on this. Has there been no increase the income of a common man? If the income was hiked and it was acceptable to us, then a little bit of inflation should be acceptable as well. The government cannot give everything for free. This is where the government gets its revenue from. This is what drives all government schemes,” the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader said.

#WATCH | "Hasn't income of the common man increased? Govt can't give everything for free. People should understand that if their income is rising, then they will have to accept inflation also," says Madhya Pradesh Minister Mahendra Singh Sisodia in Indore pic.twitter.com/kpTdogH0Rh — ANI (@ANI) October 31, 2021

He further called upon the public to realise that if they received a hike in their salary, a little bit of price rise was justified as well. “It's very practical. You cannot say that 10 years ago, my salary was ₹10,000 per month and now it is ₹50,000 in a month, but petrol and diesel should cost what they used to 10 years ago,” Sisodia elaborated further.

The minister was then asked about the link between the Covid-19 pandemic and price hike. He replied, “If you look at the previous record, then you will see that inflation is not measured on the basis of present day. Covid-19 has been there for the last 12 months, and industries were closed. But, you will have to look from the last five years. I want to ask you, who did not receive hike in their salary? Is it that employees who used to get ₹5000 per month are not getting ₹25,000 in a month? Employees across all categories have seen their income rise.”

Sisodia then sought to know if inflation came up only during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's term, and not when the Congress was in power. “This is a cycle which keeps on going, and we will have to accept it,” he said.

On Sunday, prices of a litre of petrol and diesel were hiked by 35 paise each to ₹109.34 and ₹98.07 respectively. Among the four metros, fuel prices are the highest in Mumbai, with a litre of petrol and diesel retailing at ₹115.15 and ₹106.23 respectively.