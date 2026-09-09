Madhya Pradesh toxic liquor tragedy: Toll rises as 3 more people die in Sagar

The toll from the toxic liquor tragedy in Madhya Pradesh’s Sagar district rose as three more people died on Tuesday across three villages, even as 13 of at least 150 people hospitalised remained critical, and the kin of some of those who died claimed they were not being given the bodies. The three were struggling for their lives at the Intensive Care Unit of Bundelkhand Medical College An investigator said three teams are collecting samples from shops, factories, and the accused.

District collector Pratibha Pal confirmed only 15 deaths, although Banda Civil Hospital and Bundelkhand Medical College health officers put the toll at 23.

The family of Krishna Kumar Lodhi, who was among those who died, protested, saying the medical college administration was not handing over his body even as his death has been confirmed. The medical college administration refused to comment.

Eleven people died after consuming spurious liquor sold at ₹70 per bottle on September 7, prompting the government to order a magisterial inquiry.

Police arrested 14 people, including Rajput organisation Karni Sena leader Chandu Raja Rajput, a village head, for supplying spurious liquor. The main accused and government contractor Manish Lodhi is absconding.

Additional police superintendent Jaiveer Singh Bhadoriya said police raided Manish Lodhi’s home. He added that Manish Lodhi is believed to be the key operator behind country-made liquor production. “His employee allegedly prepared the toxic liquor that led to the deaths.”

Revenue officials surveyed the properties of the accused as part of what officials said was expected bulldozer or state-sanctioned punitive action. The sale of the suspect brands has been banned.

An investigator said the probe now focuses on packaging and adulteration, with three teams collecting nearly 100 samples from shops, factories, and the accused. “Loose caps and unusual packaging were found in bottles of spurious liquor.”

The investigator said it is yet to be confirmed whether the toxic liquor was made in an authorised distillery or Manish Lodhi adulterated it. “As of now, adulteration has not been found at the distillery level.”

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi accused Madhya Pradesh’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party of presiding over India’s most corrupt government. He added that governance has ceased to exist in the state. “Spurious liquor has devastated families in Sagar, yet the state will likely respond with the usual cycle of arrests, suspensions, and inquiries.”

He cited deaths in Indore from contaminated water and child fatalities due to toxic cough syrup in Chhindwara. “In Madhya Pradesh, medicines are toxic, liquor is toxic, and water is toxic. An impartial investigation should be conducted, and accountability must extend beyond low-level employees to anyone whose negligence or collusion is exposed.”

Pal, the district collector, has ordered a 10-day special de-addiction and awareness campaign across over 100 villages, involving panchayat secretaries, patwaris, self-help groups, NGOs, and cultural troupes until September 19. Teams will conduct street plays, meetings, and door-to-door outreach to spread the message of a drug-free society, Pal added.

The Sagar hooch tragedy was the latest in a series of such incidents. In August, four people died after drinking suspected spurious alcohol in Bihar’s Patna district.