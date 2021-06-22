Madras HC directs further inspection at Renault-Nissan unit on July 3

The Madras High Court on Tuesday directed Renault Nissan’s manufacturing facility to strictly enforce guidelines on Covid-19 norms as recommended by the Directorate of Industrial Safety by July 3 and asked the team to inspect their manufacturing unit on the same day and later submit a report, HT has learnt.

The first bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy passed this order in the ongoing case filed by the workers union of Renault against their management.

In the previous hearing, the management had appealed to the court that a level playing field should be ensured so that the same standards apply to all automobile manufacturing units without singling out the Renault-Nissan because of its more vociferous workmen.

The court, thus, issued directions to the officials of the Directorate of Industrial Safety to visit the automobile manufacturing units on the outskirts of Chennai and ensure that uniform guidelines were imposed. Hyundai Motor India Limited also represented in the case submitted that its workmen have no grievance.

The court observed that the principal bone of contention between the management and the workmen of Renault-Nissan has been the maintenance of a pitch ratio in the assembly lines. This would ensure that after every third car there would be a gap where the fourth car would be meant to arrive so that the workmen got some breathing time and social distancing can be ensured.

“What the workmen seem to want is that the workload should be reduced to ensure that distancing norms are maintained,” the court said in its orders. After its previous inspection at the facility, the Directorate recommended nine uniform guidelines on June 18 so that social distancing can be practised. The management submitted that they already follow most of these recommended guidelines and that steps are being taken to adhere to the remaining by July 3.

“During such time when the inspecting team visits the manufacturing facility of Renault-Nissan on July 3, 2021, such team will be entitled to interact with the members of the workmen’s union or the individual workmen for the purpose of assessing whether the guidelines are being adhered to,” the court said.