Madras HC dismisses petitions by advocates challenging misconduct proceedings

The Madras high court has dismissed petitions by a group of advocates seeking to quash proceedings initiated against them by a magistrate in Madurai for alleged misconduct in court, saying the law gives courts “immediate powers to protect the institution” when something disrupts or undermines proceedings. The high court stressed the need to maintain discipline. (Shutterstock)

In an April 30 order, Justice L Victoria Gowri of the high court’s Madurai bench stressed the need to maintain discipline. Justice Gowri said the proceedings raised issues of institutional importance concerning the relationship between the Bar and the Bench that did not warrant any interference.

Advocates, including office bearers and members of a local Bar Association, challenged show cause notices issued to them by the magistrate’s court and an order rejecting their representation through counsel and insisting on their personal appearances.

On January 19, one of the advocates filed a petition before the magistrate’s court alleging illegal detention of a client. The magistrate posted the matter for hearing the next morning. Before the hearing, police produced the client for remand. During the remand proceedings, lawyers, including the petitioners, allegedly entered the courtroom, interrupted the proceedings, and insisted that the court should not proceed with remand.

The magistrate, the respondent in the case before the high court, submitted that the situation forced her to halt proceedings. She alleged that the group attempted to influence her judicial decision and disrupt the court’s functioning. She said the conduct of the bar members was an offence of “intentional insult” to the institution of the judiciary. Hence, she issued show-cause notices.

The advocates argued that the allegations were vague and did not disclose any offence. They claimed that the magistrate failed to take cognisance before the rising of the court on the same day and acted with bias.

The magistrate said the matter could not be resolved through an informal settlement. Since it had taken place in the open court, it required judicial determination to address institutional damage, she said. The magistrate urged the high court to “uphold the dignity and authority of the judiciary.”

Justice Gowri agreed and refused to interfere. The court noted that the petitions challenged only show cause notices and that the advocates could present their defence before the magistrate. It held that the allegations, if taken at face value, could constitute an offence and that disputed questions of fact could not be examined in quash proceedings.

The court framed the issue as one of institutional importance. It asked to what extent lawyers can intervene in proceedings and whether alleged disruption in court can be stopped at the outset through inherent powers.

“While an advocate is entitled to be fearless, he is never entitled to be intemperate. While he may be firm, he cannot be overbearing. While he may criticise, he cannot insult. While he may persuade, he cannot pressure. While he may protect the rights of the client, he cannot obstruct the course of justice,” the high court said.

It stressed that the Bar and the Bench are partners in the administration of justice and must maintain mutual respect and discipline. Lawyers, the court said, remain officers of the court and must uphold its dignity.

The high court backed the magistrate’s conduct. It said she acted with firmness and independence in a charged situation and upheld the institution’s authority.