Madras HC orders Apollo Hospital to file report on Jayalalithaa blood sample

The Madras High Court on Wednesday ordered Apollo Hospital to submit a report on the blood samples of late Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa by Thursday.

The court’s order came as it heard a petition filed by S Amrutha, who claims to be Jayalalithaa’s daughter.

It fixed the next hearing for June 4.

Jayalalithaa was admitted to the hospital on September 22, 2016 and died on December 5 that year.

Amrutha had approached the High Court for an order for DNA test to prove that she was Jayalalithaa’s daughter.

The court had asked Apollo Hospital to file a report as to whether it has the blood samples of Jayalalithaa.