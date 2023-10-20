Madras HC upholds actor Jayaprada’s conviction

Chennai: The Madras high court on Friday upheld the conviction and six months’ imprisonment imposed on actor and former MP Jayaprada by a Metropolitan Magistrate on August 10 for not paying the Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) dues to former employees of the now defunct Jayaprada Theatre in Chennai. Jayaprada has been accused of not paying the Employees State Insurance Corporation dues to former employees of the now defunct Jayaprada Theatre in Chennai

Justice G Jayachandran said that she can be granted bail provided she surrenders before the Magistrate within 15 days and deposits ₹20 lakh.

The justice also refused to suspend the sentence to two other accused (Ram Kumar and Raja Babu) in the case. The Magistrate convicted them for the offences under the ESIC Act after and had fined each of them ₹5,000. The Magistrate also issued a non-bailable arrest warrant to secure the actor since was not present when the judgement was passed on August 10.

“The application for the suspension of sentence shall be considered only with the deposit of ₹20 lakh jointly or severally in the account of the appeal within fifteen days,” the judge said on Friday. The judge also directed the lower court to grant her bail if she satisfies the conditions.

Years ago, the trio were partners in Jayaprada Cine Theatre in Chennai. Back in 2005, the ESIC had lodged five complaints against the trio before the second Metropolitan Magistrate in Chennai.

In 2008, the Chennai Corporation attached her theatre for non-payment of property tax to the tune of ₹20 lakh. The theatre faced losses and eventually closed down. The staff filed a case against the three partners accusing them of not paying their ESI dues despite deducting it from their salaries. Jayaprada told the Magistrate that they wound up in 2008.