Madras high court grants interim anticipatory bail to comedian Kunal Kamra

The Madras high court on Friday granted interim anticipatory bail to stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra, who is facing heat over his jokes on Maharashtra deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde. Stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra.(Instagram/KunalKamra)

Earlier in the day, the 36-year-old comedian submitted in the high court that he moved to Tamil Nadu from Mumbai in 2021 and has been "ordinarily a resident of this State since then", and that he feared arrest by Mumbai Police, PTI reported.

Twice summoned by the Mumbai police, Kamra's comments on Shinde during his latest show in Mumbai have landed him in trouble and triggered a huge row.

The controversy stems from his show at the Habitat Comedy Club in Mumbai's Khar, where he performed a parody song targeting Shinde.

The act prompted a strong backlash from Shiv Sena supporters, who vandalised the club and the hotel in which it is located.

Kamra was booked by the Khar police on a complaint by Shiv Sena MLA Murji Patel for allegedly making defamatory remarks against the deputy CM.

Mumbai Police asks Kamra to appear before it on March 31

On Thursday, the Mumbai Police asked Kunal Kamra to appear before it on March 31 in connection with the case against him.

"In the second summons issued to him, Kunal Kamra has been asked to appear before police on March 31," a police official told PTI.

Police had also arrested 12 Shiv Sainiks, including leader Rahool Kanal, for vandalising the studio in which Kamra's show was filmed and the hotel in which it is located.

“To all those hounding for a quote -“The mainstream media at this point is nothing but a miscommunication arm of the ruling party. They are vultures who report on issues that dont matter to the people of this country. If they all shut shop from tomorrow till eternity they will be doing favour to the country, its people & their own children,” Kamra had posted on X on Thursday.