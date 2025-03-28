Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Mar 29, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Madras high court grants interim anticipatory bail to comedian Kunal Kamra

ByHT News Desk
Mar 28, 2025 06:52 PM IST

The controversy stems from his show at the Habitat Comedy Club in Mumbai, where Kunal Kamra performed a parody song targeting Mahrashtra deputy CM Eknath Shinde

The Madras high court on Friday granted interim anticipatory bail to stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra, who is facing heat over his jokes on Maharashtra deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde.

Stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra.(Instagram/KunalKamra)
Stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra.(Instagram/KunalKamra)

Earlier in the day, the 36-year-old comedian submitted in the high court that he moved to Tamil Nadu from Mumbai in 2021 and has been "ordinarily a resident of this State since then", and that he feared arrest by Mumbai Police, PTI reported.

Twice summoned by the Mumbai police, Kamra's comments on Shinde during his latest show in Mumbai have landed him in trouble and triggered a huge row.

The controversy stems from his show at the Habitat Comedy Club in Mumbai's Khar, where he performed a parody song targeting Shinde.

The act prompted a strong backlash from Shiv Sena supporters, who vandalised the club and the hotel in which it is located.

Kamra was booked by the Khar police on a complaint by Shiv Sena MLA Murji Patel for allegedly making defamatory remarks against the deputy CM.

Mumbai Police asks Kamra to appear before it on March 31

On Thursday, the Mumbai Police asked Kunal Kamra to appear before it on March 31 in connection with the case against him.

"In the second summons issued to him, Kunal Kamra has been asked to appear before police on March 31," a police official told PTI.

Police had also arrested 12 Shiv Sainiks, including leader Rahool Kanal, for vandalising the studio in which Kamra's show was filmed and the hotel in which it is located.

“To all those hounding for a quote -“The mainstream media at this point is nothing but a miscommunication arm of the ruling party. They are vultures who report on issues that dont matter to the people of this country. If they all shut shop from tomorrow till eternity they will be doing favour to the country, its people & their own children,” Kamra had posted on X on Thursday.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Madras high court grants interim anticipatory bail to comedian Kunal Kamra
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, March 29, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On