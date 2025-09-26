Search
Fri, Sept 26, 2025
Madras high court issues notice to actor-politician Vijay over TVK party flag

Published on: Sept 26, 2025 05:30 pm IST

A single judge's August 18 ruling allowed TVK to use the flag, prompting the Sabai to file the current appeal.

The Madras High Court on Friday issued notice to Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) leader Vijay on an appeal filed by the Chennai-based trust Thondai Mandala Saandror Dharma Paribalana Sabai, challenging an order of a single judge that declined to restrain TVK from using its party flag.

Alleging trademark and copyright infringement by TVK, Thondai Mandala Saandror Dharma Paribalana Sabai had filed an application arising out of a suit, seeking to restrain TVK from using its flag.(PTI file photo)
A division bench comprising Justices G Jayachandran and M Sudheer Kumar posted the matter for further hearing after six weeks. The appeal was filed by Dharma Paribalana Sabai.

A single judge who heard the application had, on August 18, declined to restrain TVK from using its flag. Aggrieved, the Sabai filed the present appeal.

News / India News / Madras high court issues notice to actor-politician Vijay over TVK party flag
