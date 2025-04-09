Madrasa teacher sentenced to 187 years in jail for sexual assault of minor in Kerala

A madrasa teacher from Kerala's Kannur was sentenced to a total of 187 years' imprisonment for sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl during the coronavirus pandemic. A madrasa teacher in Kerala, has been sentenced to a total of 187 years' imprisonment for sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl.(iStockphoto)

The Taliparamba POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offence) court delivered the sentence on Tuesday, according to news agency ANI.

The teacher, Muhammed Rafi from Alakode, was found guilty of the offenses and was subsequently ordered by the court to pay a fine of ₹9,00,000.

The court took into consideration the fact that Rafi was involved in a previous case connected to the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, according to Public Prosecutor Advocate Sherimol Jose.

In a unrelated case, a special needs teacher allegedly assaulted a 10-year-old autistic boy at a private school in Sector 55, Noida.

The boy's father claimed the abuse came to light after the incident was recorded and uploaded to social media, as per news agency PTI.

The boy's father said the abuse came to light when a video of the alleged attack was mistakenly shared in a WhatsApp group for school staff and parents.

"My son is a student of Class 1 in Green Ribbon International School. He is a specially-abled boy with autism and needs special care and attention," the boy's father told PTI.

"In the video, we saw that schoolteacher and special educator Anil Kumar misbehaved with him," he added.

Soon after, the boy's family filed a police complaint at Sector 58 police station against the special educator, school principal, vice-principal, and others involved.

Following the complaint, Anil Kumar, the accused special educator, was arrested, and the school was shut down.

Amit Kumar, the Station House Officer at Sector 58 police station, reported that an FIR has been filed against the special educator, principal, vice-principal, and others associated with Green Ribbon International School. They are being charged under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, and the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act.