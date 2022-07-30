Madrasas should be banned or regulated, says BJP leader

A high-ranking Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former Karnataka minister on Friday suggested that all madrasas should be regulated or banned as they were the “hotbeds of hatred and violence”.

“The radicalisation of Islamist fundamentalists largely happens in madrasas. These hotbeds of hatred and violence must either be banned or regulated like other institutions. This is very much required to save Hindus from the tyranny of jihadis who have nothing to lose in life,” CT Ravi, the national general secretary of the BJP and legislator from Chikmgalur, said in a post on Twitter.

His statements come following the brutal murder of BJP youth wing leader Praveen Nettaru in Dakshina Kannada, about 350 km from Bengaluru.

There have been at least three murders in the communally sensitive region of coastal Karnataka, with two of them being Muslim and one a Hindu, adding to the tense atmosphere in the southern state.

Several BJP leaders have strongly condemned the murder of Nettaru, alleging the actions were part of a larger conspiracy to stir up communal tensions in several parts of the country.

A seer, Kali Swami, on Friday challenged the Popular Front of India and its political arm, Social Democratic Party of India, to kill the state BJP president, the chief minister or himself if they had the guts.

The coastal region has been tense as at least three murders have been reported in what is being viewed as “tit-for-tat” killings.

“The chief minister @BSBommai of the state has no control over the party or the government. Helpless Bommai is dancing like a puppet to keep the chair as told by the RSS. His survival in the chair is causing the destruction of the state,” said Siddaramaiah, the former chief minister and Congress leader.