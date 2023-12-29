Madurai: Man sentenced to 10 years in jail for acid attack on college girls

Madurai (Tamil Nadu) [India], December 29 (ANI): The Madurai Mahila Court has sentenced a man who threw acid on college girls to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment. HT Image

S Sankaranarayanan from Tirumangalam has been sentenced to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment. In 2014, he threw acid on two college students near the college in Tirumangalam.

Meena and Angaleshwari were treated at Government Rajaji Hospital with 25 percent and 15 percent burns, respectively.

Considering the nature of the case and the physical and mental agony suffered by the two women, the court observed that taking a lenient view in sentencing was not an appropriate case and required severe punishment, officials said.

It also imposed a fine of ₹40,000 on the accused, they added. (ANI)