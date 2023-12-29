close_game
Madurai: Man sentenced to 10 years in jail for acid attack on college girls

Madurai: Man sentenced to 10 years in jail for acid attack on college girls

ANI
Dec 29, 2023

The Madurai Mahila Court has sentenced a man who threw acid on college girls to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment.

Madurai (Tamil Nadu) [India], December 29 (ANI): The Madurai Mahila Court has sentenced a man who threw acid on college girls to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment.

S Sankaranarayanan from Tirumangalam has been sentenced to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment. In 2014, he threw acid on two college students near the college in Tirumangalam.

Meena and Angaleshwari were treated at Government Rajaji Hospital with 25 percent and 15 percent burns, respectively.

Considering the nature of the case and the physical and mental agony suffered by the two women, the court observed that taking a lenient view in sentencing was not an appropriate case and required severe punishment, officials said.

It also imposed a fine of 40,000 on the accused, they added. (ANI)

