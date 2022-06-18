'Mafiveer PM will have to take back Agnipath', warns Rahul Gandhi

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Saturday continued his attack on the government over the controversial 'Agnipath' armed forces recruitment scheme, this time taking a swipe at 'Mafiveer' prime minister Narendra Modi and warning the government it will be forced to scrap the new military policy in the same way it was forced to withdraw the three farm laws. LIVE UPDATES: Agnipath protests - 6 FIRs filed in UP, 260 arrested; 46 arrested in Bihar

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"For 8 consecutive years, the BJP government has insulted the values of 'Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan'. I had said earlier also that the prime minister will have to withdraw the Black Agriculture Act. In the same way, he will have to obey the youth of the country by becoming 'Mafiveer' and 'Agnipath' will have to be taken back," the Lok Sabha MP from Kerala's Wayanad, tweeted.

The 'mafiveer' jibe was a reference to prime minister Modi offering farmers an 'apology' in November last year after the three farm laws were scrapped

This is Rahul Gandhi's fourth 'Agnipath'-focused tweet-attack this week.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Friday he slammed Modi for listening only to his 'friends' and ignoring the voices of hundreds across several states who have staged violent protests against the 'Agnipath' scheme. Citing measures like demonetisation and the farm laws - he said: "The PM does not understand what the people of the country want, as he cannot hear anything except the voice of his 'friends'."

On Thursday he warned the government not to take an 'agnipareeksha' of armed forces aspirants and on Wednesday he demanded the government to 'stop compromising the dignity, traditions, valour and discipline of our forces'.

READ: 'When India faces threats…': Rahul Gandhi warns BJP on 'Agnipath'

Rahul Gandhi has been joined in his 'Agnipath' attacks by sister and Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, as well as major opposition leaders - Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, AAP boss and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, and CPIM leader Sitaram Yechury.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

READ: Agnipath protests - 'Not even 24 hours…': Priyanka's swipe at BJP

Protests against 'Agnipath' erupted over the past two-three days with trains and buses torched or vandalised and roads and railway tracks bloced in Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana and Rajasthan.

Unrest was also reported from Bengal and Odisha, and one person died as police fired in the air at the Secunderabad Railway Station in Telangana.

Hundreds have been arrested and multiple cases filed by police in Bihar, UP and other states. A bandh has been called by a students' organisation in Bihar.

The government has defended its policy, explaining that recruits, or 'Agniveers', who will be retired after four years - without pension and other benefits - will be given financial aid. The upper age limit has been relaxed from 21 to 23.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Saturday morning the government also said 10% of jobs in the Central Armed Police Force and Assam Rifles will be reserved for 'Agniveers'.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON