Magadh Express splits into two near Bihar's Buxar | Video

In an incident that could have resulted in a major tragedy, the New Delhi-Islampur Magadh Express split into two in Bihar’s Buxar district on Sunday. Buxar: Passengers on railway tracks after coaches of Magadh Express train splitted into two parts following an accident near Tudiganj station, in Buxar, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024. (PTI Photo)

Fortunately, no one was injured in the accident that occurred shortly after 11am, between the Turiganj and Raghunathpur railway stations.

“Yes, the coupling of Magadh Express broke, splitting the train into two. A rescue team as well as technical teams have reached the spot and officials are trying to rectify the issue at the earliest. An inquiry will be ordered to find the exact cause,” Sharswati Chandra, Chief Public Relation Officer (CPRO), East Central Railway, told PTI.

According to HT's sister publication Live Hindustan, the Islampur-bound Magadh Express left Dumraon station at 10:58am. A few minutes later, the coupling of S-7 coach broke near Turiganj.

As a result, the S7 compartment and AC coaches kept moving ahead even as the coaches behind S-7 came to a halt. As soon as the loco pilot noted this, he stopped the train.

The incident led to panic among the passengers, who initially thought that Magadh Express had derailed.

Movement of trains on the Down line has been stopped.

In August, Union railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, under fire over the increasing number of rail accidents and the current state of railway services, went on an offensive against the Opposition for the minister's criticism.

The politician, a former IAS officer, also accused the Congress party of spreading ‘false information’ through social media, instilling ‘unnecessary fear’ among the ’millions of passengers.'

“Will this country run in this way? Congress, with the help of its troll army on social media, raises false things. Are they trying to infuse fear in the hearts of those 2 crore people who travel every day by railway?” he asked members of Opposition in the Lok Sabha.