Magh Mela pilgrims told not to feed migratory birds keeping Bird flu in mind
- The Indian skimmer and various varieties of gulls are the centre of attraction at the Sangam area and pilgrims feed these birds with locally made ‘sev’, a snack sold locally.
Following the outbreak of Bird Flu in various parts of the country, including the nearby district of Kanpur, the forest department officials in Prayagraj district have issued an appeal to devotees coming to the Magh Mela-2021 to refrain from feeding the migratory birds flocking the Sangam area.
The Indian skimmer and various varieties of gulls are the centre of attraction at the Sangam area and pilgrims feed these birds with locally made ‘sev’ (a snack) sold by local sellers.
Often these birds can be seen sitting on the palms of visitors and eating Sev. The feed is so popular among these birds that they can be seen hovering over every boat and the banks of rivers Ganga and Yamuna while fighting among themselves for the feed.
“In view of Bird Flu, we want that the visitors, coming to Magh Mela, to refrain from feeding these birds so that if there is any case of flu in these birds, it does not get transferred to humans while feeding,” said divisional forest officer (DFO), YP Shukla.
Three dedicated teams of experts are constantly monitoring the mela area and patrolling the habitat of these birds so that their health can be continuously monitored, said Shukla.
“Till the time the birds are swimming in the water, are active and feeding with fellow birds in groups, we know they are healthy, but if a bird is seen sitting at one place for a long time, is sluggish in movement, we keep a close vigil on such birds,” said the DFO.
Meanwhile, in an effort to protect migratory birds—predominantly Indian skimmers and gulls that arrive in Prayagraj, especially at the Sangam and surrounding areas— the forest department has decided to keep a watch on them through specially formed nine teams throughout the district.
The department has also decided to undertake a special campaign to protect these birds in areas like Phaphamau, Shringverpur, Daraganj and Sangam by making locals aware of the need to protect these feathery visitors and keeping tight surveillance.
