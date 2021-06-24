Maha CM talks to 7 district collectors, asks to gear up for Covid third wave

Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray has directed health department officials to make plans for combating the probable third wave of the coronavirus (Covid-19), his secretariat said, as reported by news agency ANI.

“The chief minister was talking to collectors of Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Satara, Sangli, Kolhapur and Hingoli districts. Health minister Rajesh Tope was also present,” ANI quoted the secretariat as saying.

This comes after Rajesh Tope said on Wednesday that he has directed officials to closely monitor the Delta Plus variant of SARS-CoV-2 causing Covid-19. He added that officials have also been asked to collect and record information regarding cases related to the variant for study. “We are taking 100 samples from every district,” he told ANI.

Citing a study, Tope further stated that the Delta Plus variant could be more virulent than other variants of the virus. His remarks came as Maharashtra reported 21 independent cases of the Delta Plus variant. Tope added that a separate hospital ward has been formed for such patients.

“It is a matter of concern for the state as the number of fresh (daily) Covid-19 cases is not dropping below 8,000. In the last 7 to 8 days, the state has been adding around 7,000 to 8,000 new Covid-19 cases per day but the number is not going down,” Tope said.

Notably, Maharashtra reported 10,066 new Covid-19 cases on Wednesday, highlighting another jump from Tuesday’s daily case count of 8,473 cases, the state health bulletin data showed. Following this, the cumulative tally of coronavirus cases in the state has climbed up to 59,97,587, the bulletin data added.

India has been grappling with rising cases of coronavirus due to the Delta Plus variant, with 40 samples found to have been infected till now. According to a statement by the union ministry of health and family welfare, most of the cases have been detected in Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Kerala.

Tamil Nadu confirmed its first case on Wednesday after a top government official confirmed that a Chennai-based nurse contracted the variant of the virus. On the other hand, two cases – one each in Mysuru and Bengaluru, were also detected in Karnataka on the same day.