Maha Covid cases drop, fatality rate remains high

While Maharashtra’s daily Covid-19 cases have witnessed a steady drop over the past week, the state has logged 11,699 deaths in the first fortnight of May, recording a 1.58% case fatality rate (CFR) during the period.

CFR is the proportion of people who succumb to a disease of the total people diagnosed with the disease.

The state recorded 34,389 new Covid-19 cases and 974 deaths, second-highest single-day record, on Sunday. The case tally is now 5,378,452, while the death toll stands at 81,486.

Also Read | 5th phase of lockdown begins in Delhi as positivity rate down to 10.4%

Between May 1 and 15, an average of 799 deaths took place daily, while 32 deaths were reported per hour during this period.

The CFR in the first 15 days of April stood at 0.51%, as 4,225 deaths were reported against 826,799 infections reported during the two week-period. The first fortnight of the last month saw average daily death of 281.

According to Dr Tatyarao Lahane, director, directorate of medical education and research, the CFR will reduce in the next few days as the fatality curve always lags by three-four weeks behind the infection cases curve. “Most of these deaths are of patients who were admitted two to three weeks ago. We will see a drop in fatalities in the coming days,” said Dr Lahane.