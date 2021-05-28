Maha Covid numbers low; govt to decide on lockdown soon

Maharashtra recorded 21,273 new coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases on Thursday, even as the state government decided to extend the current lockdown, in view of the rapid rise in infections in more than a dozen districts.

The state, however, may extend the restricted time limit of four hours for buying essential commodities and may also allow opening of shops.

The decision is likely to be taken in the next two days, officials said.

The current state-wide lockdown, which was imposed on April 22, is ending on June 1 at 7am. The issue of extending the lockdown was discussed in the state cabinet meeting held on Thursday.

Currently, people can’t step out unless they need medical attention, or are working in an essential sector, or want to buy essential commodities, and that too only between 7am and 11am.

State health minister Rajesh Tope said there was no chance of lifting the lockdown as there are many districts where cases are on the rise. The state government can provide some relaxation in the restrictions, which will be decided by chief minister Uddhav Thackeray after having deliberations with the state task force, he added.

A statement issued by the chief minister office (CMO) said, “Though the positivity rate of the state is coming down, 10 to15 districts are reporting rapid growth in Covid-19 cases. There is also a rise in cases of mucormycosis. Active cases of the state have dropped to the tally of highest cases recorded during the first wave. But we still need to be careful. Instead of completely lifting the lockdown, we will have to extend it from June 1 and also provide relaxations in the restrictions wherever necessary. Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray directed the state administration to take steps accordingly after discussing the same in the state cabinet meeting held on Thursday.”