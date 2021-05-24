Maha Covid tally at 5,579,897; daily cases still under 30k

Maharashtra on Sunday recorded 26,672 daily infections, pushing the count to 5,579,897. It was the fourth day in a row when the number of daily cases was less than 30,000. The tally of active cases continued to fall and reached 348,395, with 29,177 recoveries in the past 24 hours.

The state saw 594 casualties taking the toll up to 88,620. Pune reported the highest toll with 93 deaths. The district recorded 84 deaths, while the city reported nine fatalities. It was followed by Mumbai and Ahmednagar with 49 and 47 casualties, respectively.

Also Read | Fuel prices get closer to ₹100 in Mumbai; 1 litre petrol now costs ₹99.49

The Covid situation in Maharashtra is improving. The number of daily cases is declining and it is down to around half of what it was in the beginning of this month. In the past one week (May 17-23), the average of new cases recorded in the state was 28,777, whereas in the first week (May 1-7), the average was 56,326. In the second week (May 7-14), it dropped to 44,212 cases a day on average, according to the statistics provided by the state health department.

Maharashtra is currently under complete lockdown, which ends on the morning of June 1. The state may not extend it further and start easing restrictions in a staggered manner.

Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday said although the cases have been brought under control, the state is gearing up for a possible third wave. He also said the decision of imposing lockdown was a tough call that has brought the situation under control. “I chose to impose lockdown by going against people’s wishes. It was the harshest decision to take as it brings restrictions on their livelihood, but I was ready to face their discontent. Today, the situation has come under control, but we are yet to get success. The success is of the people who have shown restraint, not mine,” Thackeray said.

He was addressing an open virtual meeting of expert doctors from the state task force to guide other doctors and parents over dos and don’ts in case a child is found infected with the Covid-19 virus. The meeting was organised in view of a possible third wave which is said to be dangerous for children of all ages.