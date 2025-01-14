Maha Kumbh: Devotees take first ‘Amrit Snan’ on occasion of Makar Sankranti

Tens of thousands of pilgrims took the first “Amrit Snan”—formerly known as Shahi Snan (royal bath)—in freezing waters at the confluence or Sangam of the Ganga, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati rivers on the occasion of Makar Sankranti, which is dedicated to the Sun God and marks the beginning of the harvest season, at Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj on Tuesday. The “royal bath” is believed to absolve the faithful of sin and provide salvation from the life and death cycle. Members of akharas, or the Hindu monastic orders, taking the bath. (REUTERS)

Members of akharas, or the Hindu monastic orders, took “Amrit Snan” a day after the first major bath of the Maha Kumbh on Monday on the occasion of Paush Purnima. Thirteen akharas are participating in the Maha Kumbh.

Shri Panchayati Akhara Mahanirvani and Shri Shambhu Panchayati Atal Akhara were the first ones to take “Amrit Snan” amid chants of “Har Har Mahadev”, “Jai Shri Ram” and “Jai Ganga Maiyya” in praise of Lord Shiva, Lord Ram and the Ganga, India’s holiest river.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath congratulated the devotees who took the first “’Amrit Snan”. He called the snan the living form of India’s eternal culture and faith. “Today on the auspicious occasion of the great festival of folk faith ‘Makar Sankranti’, congratulations to all the devotees who earned virtue by taking the first ‘Amrit Snan’ at the Triveni Sangam in Mahakumbh-2025, Prayagraj,” he said in a post on X on Tuesday.

Adityanath said nearly 17.5 million devotees took a dip at Sangam on Monday. He added tens of thousands of devotees have started taking a dip in the auspicious Brahma Muhurat from 3am on Tuesday under the guidance of saints.

The devotees took the first holy dip on Monday amid thick fog, and cold, and freezing water to mark the beginning of the 45-day religious gathering. The Uttar Pradesh government said around 400 million people were expected over six weeks at the Maha Kumbh, which is being held after 12 years.

Around 16.5 million devotees took the holy dip by 6pm on Monday amid tight security. Over 50,000 security personnel and drones have been deployed as part of elaborate security measures, and to regulate the movement of devotees.

Over 2.5 million Kalpvasis began their meditation and spiritual practices on the banks of the Ganga at Prayagraj as the month-long Kalpvas also commenced on Monday. Around 160,000 tents have been set up for them. Devotees live at the Sangam for a month during Kalpvas and take three holy dips in the Ganga besides chanting, meditating, worshipping, and attending spiritual discourses.

Six times the number expected took the dip in freezing waters on the first day of the Maha Kumbh, which is expected to be the world’s largest single gathering. The Maha Kumbh Mela attracts over 400 million visitors.

The Kumbh has its origins in Lord Vishnu wresting a golden pitcher with a nectar of immortality from demons after a 12-day celestial fight. Four drops of the nectar are believed to have fallen to earth in Prayagraj, Haridwar, Ujjain, and Nashik, where Kumbh Mela is held every three years in rotation. The Kumbh held once in 12 years is called Maha or Great Kumbh Mela. It is more auspicious and attracts the largest crowds.

A temporary city over 4,000 hectares has been set up for this year’s Maha Kumbh along the river banks. As many as 150,000 tents are housing the visitors. The temporary city has 3,000 kitchens, 145,000 restrooms, and 99 parking lots. Indian Railways is running 98 additional trains for 3,300 trips to carry devotees to Prayagraj.