Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 to feature luxurious domes, tents: Report

Maha Kumbh, considered one of the most auspicious events of the Hindu religion and one which marks a huge gathering of pilgrims, devotees and visitors, will commence on January 13. The month-long celebration, which will go on till February 25, will welcome people from all around the world. A dome-shaped cottage for a luxurious stay at the Maha Kumbh 2025. (HT Photo)

While devotees and sadhus taking a dip in the holy river of Ganga and going back to their tents is always a common sight in Kumbh Mela, this time, the event has something special to offer. Those who want to enjoy the grand view of this magnificent event from a height and wish to have a comfortable and luxurious stay can now opt to stay in the special dome city built around Ganga, reported news agency PTI.

Luxurious Domes, Tents At Kumbh 2025

The administration this time has built luxurious domes for those who want to have a unique experience at Maha Kumbh. These domes will come with world-class facilities and a breathtaking view of the mela as these are built at a height of 15 feet, said the report. The glass structure of these domes will offer a view without having to give up the comfort of your bed.

These domes, which can house up to two people, will cost ₹61,000, however, during the days when rush will go up, the prices will also follow and can go up to ₹81,000, said the report.

Talking to PTI about the perks these new structures being built in Maha Kumbh premises have to offer, Amit Johari, Director of Yougo Life Spaces Private Limited, said, “Till now, people who visit Kumbh have not seen how it looks from a height. This time, they can enjoy that view. The government makes such elaborate arrangements, the kind and number of people that attend Kumbh and what arrangements are done to manage the crowd, visitors can now witness all of that.”

While these domes have their charm, they are not the only option available at Maha Kumbh for a luxurious stay. You can also go for luxury tents being set up there and can choose from three categories depending on your budget. The categories include - semi-deluxe, deluxe and luxurious, Himanshu Agarwal of Rishikul Kumbh Cottages told PTI.

“We have included all facilities such as verandah, rooms and washrooms. There's a facility of sattvik bhojan as well - without onion and garlic, which will be included in your package,” he said.

People can also experience the spectacular view of Ganga aarti and offer prayers at the river too as it flows right behind these tents, he added.