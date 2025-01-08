Planning to visit Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 in Prayagraj? Here are 10 facts and tips

Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh will host the Maha Kumbh Mela, one of the biggest religious congregations in the world, from January 13 to February 25, 2025. At the holy confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati rivers, millions of devotees are anticipated to attend this celebration to get blessings and take a holy bath. Prayagraj: 'Sadhus' take part in 'Dharm Dhwaja Puja' ceremony of Niranjani Akhara ahead of Maha Kumbh Mela 2025, in Prayagraj, Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2024. (PTI Photo)(PTI01_07_2025_000206A)(PTI)

Held every 12 years, this important Hindu event draws millions of worshippers who come to bathe at the holy Triveni Sangam, where the Yamuna, Ganga, and the fabled Saraswati rivers meet.

Here are 10 things that everyone who intends to attend the Maha Kumbh 2025 in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, should know as the festival approaches:

Biggest religious event in world

The Maha Kumbh Mela is acknowledged as the largest religious event in the world, drawing pilgrims from all over the globe to Prayagraj to bathe in the holy confluence of the Yamuna, Saraswati, and Ganga rivers.

Date and Maha Kumbh 2025 budget

The Maha Kumbh 2025, which is slated to start on January 14, 2025, would occupy 4,000 hectares along the riverbank and is anticipated to draw at least 40 crore visitors with an approximate expenditure of ₹6,382 crore, The Indian Express reported.

Plan beforehand to avoid last-minute problems

Since millions of people attend the Kumbh Mela, it is essential to reserve lodging and make travel plans in advance. Securing your location in advance is essential for tents, motels, and dharamshalas. To prevent last-minute price increases and limited availability, purchase your rail or airline tickets in advance.

Auspicious days for taking a bath

*January 14, 2025: Makar Sankranti (First Shahi Snan), and January 13, 2025: Paush Purnima

*Second Shahi Snan's Mauni Amavasya on January 29, 2025

*February 3, 2025: Third Shahi Snan's Basant Panchami

*March 12, 2025: Maghi Purnima

*Maha Shivratri, February 26, 2025 (Final Snan)

Bring winter clothing

Carrying inners, socks, scarves, gloves, hats, and heavy coats is advisable. The area around Sangam will be quite chilly, so wearing warm clothing is crucial to preventing the cold. In addition, during Maha Kumbh, the weather might change suddenly, so be prepared with an umbrella.

Increased security

2,300 CCTV cameras will be placed across Prayagraj and the Maha Kumbh site to help with population density analysis, crowd control, incident reporting, and cleanliness monitoring through control centres. In the Mela region, authorities also plan to construct 1.45 lakh restrooms and 99 temporary parking spaces covering 1,850 hectares, as reported by India TV.

Essentials to be carried

Identity card

Reservation information

Any required paperwork

First aid kit, mask, hand sanitiser

Pravachans and cultural events

Pravachans, or spiritual talks, given by well-known saints and gurus, are available to devotees. In addition, the Mela has cultural events such as mythological story dramatisations, devotional music, and folk dances.

Observe administration's recommendations

At the Maha Kumbh site, volunteers, police, and administration are constantly present. Following the administration's instructions is crucial for both ease and safety when travelling.

The traffic and crowds significantly increase during Maha Kumbh. Therefore, before visiting the main sites, carefully consider your trip schedule and heed the administration's advise.

What does the festival signify

The festival's significance may be traced back to ancient Hindu literature from thousands of years ago. The story of the Samudra Manthan (ocean churning), in which drops of the nectar of immortality fell in four places—Prayagraj, Haridwar, Nashik, and Ujjain—is its deepest foundation.