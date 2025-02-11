Maha Kumbh sees record crowds as authorities ensure smooth pilgrim experience

A huge crowd of devotees arrived at the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela Kshetra on Tuesday to take a holy dip in the Triveni Sangam. On Tuesday, a sizable contingent of worshippers descended at the current Maha Kumbh Mela Kshetra to bathe in the sacred Triveni Sangam.(PTI)

Namita Das, a devotee from Assam applauded the government's arrangements and said that she was content with her experience at the gathering.

"We are from Assam and we came here for the Triveni Sangam bath. So far, everything is really good here. The administration has made excellent arrangements... we are very happy with our experience..." Das said speaking to ANI.

M Senthamil Selvan, CPRO, Southern Railways said that 28 trains had been operated from the major cities under the Southern Railway for the Kumbh Mela.

"We have operated 28 trains from the side of the South Central Railway, from major cities under the Southern Railway," Selvan said speaking to ANI.

He further stated that three District Railway Managers (DRM) has been camping at Prayagraj to monitor the staff and officers to manage the railway facilities.

"Three DRMS are camping at Prayagraj to monitor the staff and officers deployed to manage the railway facilities. A total of 18,000 railway personnel have been deployed in all," he further stated.

On Monday, Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP) Prashant Kumar lauded the efforts of the state police in managing the unprecedented crowds at Maha Kumbh, calling it a "Herculean task" being handled with "unmatched dedication."

"Despite these challenges, UP Police personnel--from constables on the ground to senior officers--are working tirelessly, ensuring smooth traffic flow, assisting pilgrims, and maintaining law and order with exceptional patience and skill. Managing this ocean of humanity is a Herculean task, and every police officer on duty is displaying unmatched dedication to making Maha Kumbh 2025 a safe and seamless experience for all," he said.

DGP Kumar highlighted that Maha Kumbh is witnessing the largest congregation of humanity in history, with over 40 crore pilgrims having already taken a sacred dip at the Sangam, and millions arriving each day.

"The sheer scale of this spiritual gathering has pushed the infrastructure of Prayagraj beyond its maximum capacity, making delays in traffic movement inevitable--not due to mismanagement, but due to the sheer volume of devotees," he added.

This comprehensive arrangement follows the tragic stampede that occurred on the occasion of Mauni Amavasya during the Maha Kumbh. Authorities have arrived in Prayagraj to investigate the incident that took place on January 29.

The Maha Kumbh Mela, a significant religious event for Hindus, is being held at the confluence of the holy rivers Ganga, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati.