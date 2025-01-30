Maha Kumbh tableau of Uttar Pradesh emerges on top

The Maha Kumbh-themed tableau of Uttar Pradesh as adjudged the best among all states and UTs that participated in the Republic Day parade this year, the ministry of defence announced on Wednesday. UP’s tableau was named “Mahakumbh 2025 - Swarnim Bharat: Virasat aur Vikas”. (AFP)

Three panels of judges were constituted to assess the performances of the marching contingents from the services and the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) and other auxiliary forces, as well as the tableaux presented by various states, union territories (UTs), and departments of the Central government.

The ministry, which hosts the grand parade every year, announced the results in each category on Wednesday.

The Jammu & Kashmir Rifles were adjudged the best marching contingent among the services, while the Delhi Police won the best marching contingent award in the CAPF/auxiliary forces category.

UP’s tableau was followed by Tripura’s “Eternal Reverence: The Worship of 14 Deities in Tripura - Kharchi Puja” and Andhra Pradesh’s display on “Etikoppaka Bommalu - Eco-Friendly Wooden Toys.” Among the Central ministries/departments, the Ministry of Tribal Affairs was awarded for its tableau “Janjatiya Gaurav Varsh.”

Additionally, two special prizes were awarded—one to the Central Public Works Department (CPWD) for its tableau themed “75 Years of the Constitution of India” and another to the ‘Jayati Jai Mamah Bharatam’ dance group for its performance during the parade.

An online poll was also conducted on the MyGov portal from January 26 to January 28, 2025, allowing citizens to vote for their favourite marching contingents and tableaux in the ‘Popular Choice’ category.

Based on public voting, the best marching unit was awarded to the Signals Contingent, and the CRPF contingent was adjudged the best in the CAPFs/auxiliary forces category.

Gujarat’s tableau themed “Swarnim Bharat: Virasat Aur Vikas” received the maximum public votes, followed by Uttar Pradesh’s “Mahakumbh 2025 - Swarnim Bharat: Virasat aur Vikas” and Uttarakhand’s tableau, showcasing the state’s cultural heritage and adventure sports.

Among Central ministries/departments, the Ministry of Women & Child Development won for its depiction of “The Multifaceted Journey of Women and Children Nurtured Under the Ministry’s Comprehensive Schemes.”