Maha man held over threatening phone calls to minister: Cops

A man from Maharashtra was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly threatening state IT-BT and rural development minister Priyank Kharge over phone after Kharge’s appeal to ban Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) activities in government institution premises, police said on Thursday. Danappa alias Dinesh

The accused, Danappa alias Dinesh (40), a Solapur resident, was arrested by a joint team from Sadashivnagar and Kalaburgi police in Latur, said police.

“Based on a complaint by Congress leader Manohar, we arrested the accused from Maharashtra. He is being brought to the city,” Central DCP Akshay H Machindra told HT. “He has been booked under the IT Act and BNS section 351 (criminal intimidation). We will investigate whether he was involved in similar cases earlier,” he added.

Police said the complaint was filed by Congress leader Manohar on behalf of Kharge at the Sadashivnagar police station in Bengaluru. An FIR was registered, and investigators used mobile tower locations and digital tracking to trace the suspect’s location, they said, adding that Dinesh was taken into custody late on Wednesday night and is expected to be brought to Bengaluru for further interrogation.

The controversy stemmed from Kharge’s letter to Siddaramaiah, made public by the chief minister’s office on Sunday. In the letter, the minister wrote: “When divisive forces that sow hatred among the people raise their heads, our Constitution, founded on the core principles of integrity, equality, and unity, grants us the authority to curb such elements and uphold the secular values of the nation.” He urged the chief minister to issue restrictions on RSS activities in government institution premises, sparking outrage from the opposition BJP. Party leaders, including CT Ravi, R Ashoka, and BY Vijayendra, launched sharp attacks on Kharge, alleging that the Congress government was attempting to “provoke Hindus” and undermine nationalist organizations.

“He appeared motivated by outrage over the minister’s statement,” said a senior police officer.

Police said further investigation is underway to determine whether others were involved in the threats or coordinated similar intimidation attempts.