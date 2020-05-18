Maharashtra records 2,005 new cases, tally crosses 35,000

india

Updated: May 19, 2020 03:16 IST

Maharashtra recorded 2,005 new coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases on Monday, the second consecutive day the state reported over 2,000 fresh infections, taking the total cases to 35,058, even as Mumbai averaged close to 1,000 daily cases over the past week, according to official data.

Fifty-one more deaths across the state took the toll in the state to 1,249, according to the state’s health bulletin. The tally of 2,005 new Covid-19 cases is the second highest single-day count after 2,347 infections recorded on May 17.

The total cases in Maharashtra crossed the 35,000 mark 18 days after the infections surpassed 10,000. Of the total cases, 25,392 were active infections, a health official said.

Mumbai, the worst hit city in the country, recorded its second-highest daily spike with 1185 cases. It also crossed the 21,000 mark and the case count in the financial hub now stands at 21,335. On Sunday, the city recorded 1,595 cases.

Of the 51 fresh deaths, 23 were reported from Mumbai, eight each from Navi Mumbai and Pune, three from Jalgaon, two each from Aurangabad, Ahmednagar and Nagpur, one each from Bhiwandi and Palghar. One person from Bihar also died of Covid-19 on Monday in the state, the official added.

Pune, another Covid-19 hot spot, has so far reported 3,707 cases and 196 deaths, an official said, adding that the entire Pune division has reported a total of 4,640 cases and 232 deaths.

Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope on Monday sought to understand the Kerala model of fighting the outbreak and underlined the challenge of ensuring social distancing in congested places such as Dharavi, believed to be Asia’s biggest slum.

Kerala health minister KK Shailaja tweeted: “Tope was eager to understand our standard operating protocol, guidelines, treatment and testing methods that Kerala has successfully implemented to fight Covid-19.”

Sharing details of the interaction along with a couple of photographs, Tope said he interacted with Shailaja and tried to find out additional measures to be undertaken for curbing the outbreak in the state.