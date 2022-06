Maha tussle: Lists of Uddhav vs Shinde camps out, check here

The tussle in Maharashtra's politics intensifies as MLAs decide on staying with Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray or siding with rebel Sena MLA Eknath Shinde. So far, 38 MLAs have moved on with Shinde who is holed up at a hotel in Guwahati, while 16 MLAs have extended their support to Thackeray. Meanwhile, one MLA Dadaji Bhuse remains undecided.

Shiv Sena MP and party spokesperson Sanjay Raut on Thursday had said that they are in touch with as many as 22 MLAs who currently camping with Shinde, a senior minister in Thackeray's cabinet. He added that “if it comes to a floor test, the MVA will win”. Later, however, he said the Sena is ready to discuss options of pulling out of MVA, but the rebels need to come back to Mumbai in a day.

The Congress has extended its support to Shiv Sena to “stop the BJP from coming to power.” NCP leader Jayant Patil also said that his party “firmly stands by Thackeray till the end”.

Also read: Maharashtra political crisis: Deputy speaker calls Sena’s move to remove Eknath Shinde ‘valid’

List of MLAs on Uddhav Thackeray camp:

No. MLA Name Constituency 1. Ramesh Koragaonkar Bhandup, Mumbai 2. Ajay Chaudhary Sewree, Mumbai 3. Bhaskar Jadhav Guhagar, Ratnagiri 4. Nitin Deshmukh Balapur, Akola 5. Aaditya Thackeray Worli, Mumbai 6. Vaibhav Naik Kudal, Sindhudurg 7. Kailash Patil Osmanabad 8. Rahul Patil Parbhani 9. Sanjay Potnis Kalina, Mumbai 10. Sunil Prabhu Dindoshi, Mumbai 11. Prakash Fatarpekar Chembur, Mumbai 12. Santosh Bangar Kalamnuri, Hingoli 13. Sunil Raut Vikhroli, Mumbai 14. Ravindra Waikar Jogeshwari East, Mumbai 15. Uday Samant Ratnagiri 16. Rajan Salvi Rajapur, Ratnagiri

List of MLAs on Eknath Shinde camp:

No. MLA Name Constituency 1. Prakash Abitkar Radhanagari, district Kolhapur 2. Yogesh Kadam Dapoli, district Ratnagiri 3. Balaji Kalyankar Nanded north, Nanded 4. Suhas Kande Nandgaon, Nashik 5. Balaji Kinikar Ambernath, Thane 6. Mangesh Kudalkar Kurla, Mumbai 7. Deepak Kesarkar Sawantwadi, Sindhudurg 8. Sanjay Gaikwad Buldhana 9. Bharat Gogawale Mahad, Raigad 10. Dnyanraj Chowgule Umarga, Osmanabad 11. Yamini Jadhav Byculla, Mumbai 12. Pradeep Jaiswal Aurangabad central 13. Mahendra Thorve Karjat, Raigad 14. Mahendra Dalvi Alibaug, Raigad 15. Shambhuraj Desai Patna, Satara 16. Gulabrao Patil Jalgaon Rural, Jalgaon 17. Chimanrao Patil Erandol, Jalgaon 18. Kishor Patil Pachora, Jalgaon 19. Shahaji Patil Sangola, Solapur 20. Anil Babar Khanapur, Sanglu 21. Ramesh Bornare Vaijapur, Aurangabad 22. Sandipan Bhumre Paithan, Aurangabad 23. Vishwanath Bhoir Kalyan West, Thane 24. Shantaram More Bhiwandi Rural, Thane 25. Sanjay Rathod Digras, Yavatmal 26. Sanjay Raymulkar Mehkar, Buldhana 27. Udaysinh Rajput Kannad, Aurangabad 28. Dilip Lande Chandivali, Mumbai 29. Shrinivas Vanga Palghar 30. Eknath Shinde Kopri Pachpakhadi, Thane 31. Mahesh Shinde Koregaon, Satara 32. Sanjay Shirsat Aurangabad West, Aurangabad 33. Abdul Sattar Sillod, Aurangabad 34. Pratap Sarnaik Owala Majiwada, Thane 35. Sada Sarvankar Mahim, Mumbai 36. Tanaji Sawant Paranda, Osmanabad 37. Prakash Surve Magathane, Mumbai 38. Latabai Sonawane Chopda, Jalgaon

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON