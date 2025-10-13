Mahagathbandhan alliance likely to announce seat-sharing plan, poll manifesto this week | Latest on Bihar Elections 2025

The opposition 'Mahagathbandhan' alliance in Bihar is likely announce its seat-sharing plan this week. As per reports, the opposition alliance will make the announcement after finalising its plan over the next few days. Furthermore, the alliance is also expected to release a joint manifesto this week. The opposition 'Mahagathbandhan' alliance in Bihar is likely announce its seat-sharing plan this week. (Santosh Kumar/ Hindustan Times)

As per a PTI report, top sources said talks between the RJD and Congress are underway, and their leadership is expected to meet on Monday as RJD chief Lalu Prasad and Tejashwi Yadav are in Delhi.

When asked about the seat-sharing, Lalu Prasad said the talks are on. "There is a meeting of the alliance. Talks are on," he told reporters on Sunday.

However, Tejashwi Yadav did not share any details and stated that the duo was in Delhi due to the hearing regarding the land-for-jobs scam

“We have come here as the court has called us,” he told reporters.

What can the seat-sharing plan look like? As per reports, the Congress is likely to get a less number of seats than the last elections due to its performance in the 2020 assembly polls. In the last state election, the INC managed to secure only 19 out of 70 seats it contested.

“The Congress president has been speaking to all the coalition partners in Bihar, and the final discussion is on for deciding candidates in a few seats where the Congress and some other parties feel they are strong,” said Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh.

Ramesh further added that talks between the RJD and Congress leaders are expected to take place on Monday, but did not give any confirmation.

As per PTI, Ramesh addrssed the delay in the seat-sharing announcement, and said, "We have to adjust some new partners in the 'Mahagathbandhan' and we have to adjust them too in seat-sharing."

"In the next two-three days, we expect all the seats to be finalised and declared," he added.

Asked about the number of seats the Congress will contest in the 2025 polls, Ramesh said - "Anything between half a century and a century".

"The Congress is likely to get a respectable and acceptable number of seats," Ramesh added.

The Congress contested on 70 assembly seats in the last Bihar polls and won 19, while the RJD contested on 144 seats and bagged 75 in the 243-member Assembly.

NDA reveals seat sharing plan The NDA alliance announced its seat-sharing on Sunday. Of the 243 assembly seats, the BJP and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal United will contest 101 seats each.

The Rashtriya Lok Morcha of Upendra Kushwaha and Jitan Ram Manjhi's Hindustan Awam Morcha will get six seats each. Furthermore, Chirag Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) will get 29 seats.

Bihar assembly polls will be held in two phases on November 6 and 11, and the counting of votes is on November 14. During the first phase, 121 seats will go to the polls and 122 in the second phase.

(With agency inputs)