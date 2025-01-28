Mahakumbh: Check traffic advisory, parking arrangements over anticipated Mauni Amavasya snan rush

In view of the anticipated rush at Mahakumbh Mela in Prayagraj for the key bathing day of ‘Mauni Amavasya’ on Wednesday, January 29, the Uttar Pradesh police have issued a traffic advisory, to ensure that residents and devotees have a smooth experience at the world's largest religious congregation. Mauni Amavasya traffic arrangements (Ishant)

Mauni Amavasya, also known as Maghi Amavasya, occurs during the new moon and is a significant day for Hindus, which happens to coincide with the Mahakumbh mela this year and will involve a special bathing ritual as well.

In a post on X, the Uttar Pradesh police stated that they were “committed to ensure a smooth and safe experience for all the devotees.”

January 29 Mahakumbh traffic advisory

Vehicles will not be allowed in the Mahakumbh area and arrangements have been made for them to avoid any security issue or a stampede-like situation, reported The Indian Express.

The Mahakumbh area has also been designated a ‘no-VIP zone’ and and even the ‘akharas’ will be allowed to enter based on specific slots allotted to them.

Pontoon bridges will have one-way traffic for ease of movement or they will be closed to ensure safety, the report said.

Mahakumbh Mela Jan 29 parking arrangements:

Kali-2 parking: Vehicles can be parked from Old GT Road, next to Alopi Devi temple, through Baghambari road, in the temporary police station area near Alopi Devi temple.

Nagavasuki parking (Bakshi Dam): Arrangements have been made in the parking lot below the Nagavasuki ramp via Hasimpur bridge from Balsan square.

Baghada parking: From Balsan square, through Hasimpur bridge, descending from Bakshi dam to near the water tank

Gangeshwar Mahadev parking: From Telierganj, Shivkuti, and Govindpur via Ashtron Square near Gangeshwar Temple.

Colonelganj Inter College and Muslim Hostel Ground Parking: For devotees coming from Ashok Nagar and Katra area. Plot No. 17 Parking: Via GT Road, Jawahar Square, Harshvardhan Square and Bangar Square.

ECC Degree College and Jamuna Christian School Parking: This parking area will be open for those coming from the old city via Yamuna Bank Road.

IERT Ground Parking: This parking space is open for those coming from Mumfordganj via Mazar Square after crossing the IERT Over Bridge.

CMP Degree College and KP Ground Parking: The parking area will be open for devotees coming from MG Marg.

So far, 14.76 crore pilgrims have taken a holy bath at the Mahakumbh and another 8-9 crore people are expected to come for the amrit snan on Mauni Amavasya.