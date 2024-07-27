Maharashtra: 3-storey building collapses in Navi Mumbai's Shahbaz village; 2 rescued, 2 feared trapped

At least two persons are feared trapped under the rubble after a three-storey building collapsed in Navi Mumbai's Shahbaz village on Saturday morning. Police, fire brigade and National Disaster Response Force team are present at the spot and carrying out the rescue operation. A scene after a building collapsed in Navi Mumbai on Saturday morning. (Bachchan Kumar/HT Photo)

Kailas Shinde, Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation commissioner, said the building collapsed around 5am. "This a G+3 building. The Shahbaz village villages falls under Belapur ward. There were 13 flats in the building. Two persons have been rescued and two are likely trapped. NDRF teams are at the spot. A rescue operation is underway," Kailas Shinde told reporters.

Kailas Shinde added that that the two persons who were rescued have been admitted to a hospital and their condition said to be stable.

"It is a 10-year-old building. Investigation is on. Action will be taken against the owner of the building," said the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation commissioner.

The incident comes a week after an 80-year-old woman was killed, and four others sustained injuries after a portion of a balcony of a four-storey residential building in south Mumbai came crashing down.

Rubinnisa Manzil, where the incident occurred on Saturday last week, is on Sleater Road near the Grant Road railway station, a fire brigade official said. The incident took place around 11am, he said.

Woman, her 2 granddaughters killed as 3-storey building collapses in Gujarat

On Wednesday, an elderly woman and her two granddaughters were killed after a dilapidated three-storey building collapsed in Jam Khambhalia town in Gujarat's Devbhumi Dwarka district amid heavy rainfall in the state's Saurashtra region, police said on Wednesday. The incident occurred on Tuesday evening in Gagwani Fali locality of the town and bodies of the three victims were brought out after a nearly six-hour-long rescue operation that continued till midnight, and five persons were rescued, they said. Teams of the NDRF, police and the fire department removed debris that fell on the victims after the building collapsed as a result of heavy rains that continued to batter the region, the police said. The victims were identified as Kesharben Kanjaria (65), Pritiben Kanjaria (15) and Payalben Kanjaria (18).