Maharashtra: 35 injured in bus accident carrying devotees from Nashik to Shirdi
The devotees from Andhra Pradesh were en route to Shirdi for 'Dev Darshan'. Investigations are ongoing.
A total of 35 people have been injured, with 10 being admitted to the hospital after a bus carrying devotees going for 'Dev Darshan' from Nashik to Shirdi collided with a parked truck in Buldhana, according to police officials on Friday.
The Station House Officer (SHO) of Malkapur rural police station, Sandeep Kale, said 3 people are in critical condition.
Doctor Ananta Magar, General Surgeon of the Civil Hospital, said that the devotees had come from Andhra Pradesh for the darshan.
"10 patients have been admitted to Buldhana Civil Hospital. The devotees from Andhra Pradesh who were going to Nashik and Shirdi for Dev Darshan, their bus met with an accident...35 people have been injured," the Doctor told ANI.
Further investigation into the accident is underway.
Earlier on April 16 in Kerala, a bus carrying Lord Ayyappa devotees met with an accident, leading to the death of 40-year-old Maruthi Harihar.
The accident took place in Kanamala village near Erumeli in Pathanamthitta district of Kerala. Reportedly, the bus was carrying 42 devotees.