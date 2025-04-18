Zirakpur MC chief booked in Dera Bassi hospital clash case

Five days after rival groups turned the Dera Bassi civil hospital into a battleground, police have booked Udayveer Singh Dhillon, president of the Zirakpur Municipal Council, for allegedly instigating the clash. The violence, which broke out on April 13, is believed to have stemmed from an old rivalry related to last year’s panchayat elections. (HT)

According to police officials, video evidence has surfaced showing Udayveer allegedly directing his supporters to assault members of the rival group.

The violence, which broke out on April 13, is believed to have stemmed from an old rivalry related to last year’s panchayat elections. Police have so far booked a total of 18 individuals in connection with the incident, including Udayveer.

The attempt to murder case was lodged on the complaint of Ranjit Singh, alias Minta, husband of village sarpanch Suman Devi, who is from the AAP. He suffered serious injuries.

In response to the incident, Mohali SSP Deepak Pareek suspended Dera Bassi SHO inspector Mandeep Singh for negligence in handling the clashes that occurred both in Mukandpur village and at the hospital.

A departmental inquiry has been ordered against him, to be conducted by an officer of DSP rank. He has also been transferred to police lines. Inspector Sumit Mor has been appointed as the new SHO.

Udayveer has been booked under charges of abetment and criminal conspiracy. He restrained from carrying out any official duties following an order by the Punjab and Haryana high court. As per court directions, the deputy commissioner of Mohali will act as the MC administrator in the interim.

The court order followed a no-confidence motion moved by Zirakpur MC councillors against Udayveer, after which the matter was taken to the high court. Udayvir is the son of Mohali Congress president Deepinder Singh Dhillon.

Meanwhile, as the police remand of some of the accused ended, six party members were produced in court.

Three of them were sent to jail, while accused Honey Pandit and two associates were remanded to police custody. One individual, who was hospitalised with a broken leg, was also arrested and will be presented in court via video conferencing.