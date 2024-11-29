Maharashtra: 8 dead, 30 injured after state transport bus overturns in Gondia

At least eight people died and 30 were injured after a Maharashtra State Transport bus overturned near Bindravana Tola village on the Gondia-Arjuni road in the Gondia district on Friday afternoon, ANI reported. The incident occurred when the bus was on its way from Nagpur to Gondia(ANI)

The incident occurred when the bus was on its way from Nagpur to Gondia.

An unidentified police officer said that the driver lost control of the vehicle near Bindravana Tola village on the Gondia-Arjuni road.

"A state transport bus met with an accident in Gondia district. The bus was en route from the Bhandara depot to Gondia when the bus driver lost control of the vehicle near Bindravana Tola village on the Gondia-Arjuni road and overturned on the side of the road. Eight people have died and around 30 people are injured," the police official was quoted as saying by ANI.

The official added that those injured were shifted to the Gondia District Hospital, adding that the death toll is likely to increase.

Maharashtra caretaker chief minister Eknath Shinde has ordered the Transport Administration to provide immediate assistance of ₹10 lakh to the victims, his office said.

"A state transport Shivshahi bus overturned in a horrific accident. Eight bodies have been recovered from the site of the incident, and the death toll is expected to increase. Information about the situation was taken from the local administration. Instructions have been issued for immediate and proper treatment of the injured," Shinde's office said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that he is distressed by the loss of lives in the accident.

“Condolences to those who lost their loved ones. May the injured recover soon. The local administration is assisting those affected,” the prime minister said. “An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000.”

Deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis also offered his condolences to the family members of the deceased.

Taking to his official handle on X, Fadnavis posted, "It is very unfortunate that a Shivshahi bus met with an unfortunate accident near Sadak Arjun in Gondia district in which some passengers died. I pay my heartfelt respects to the deceased. We share the grief of their families."

"The people who were injured in this incident may immediately receive treatment in a private hospital if necessary. I have also told the Collector of Gondia to make arrangements to shift them to Nagpur if required. Senior administration officials have reached the spot and are coordinating relief efforts. I pray to God for the speedy recovery of the injured in this incident," posted Fadnavis on X.