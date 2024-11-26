Gurugram: 2-year-old run over by pickup truck; child dies, driver arrested

A two-year-old girl died on Monday after a pickup truck allegedly ran over her while she was playing outside her house in Sector 52. The truck driver has been arrested. A two-year-old girl died on Monday after a pickup truck allegedly ran over her while she was playing outside her house in Sector 52. (HT PHOTO)

According to police, Srishty Basore was playing outside her house in Indira colony with other children, at around 11.30am when a van ran over her while leaving the colony. The other kids screamed and fled the spot while the van driver, Ramjivan Bairwa, fled on foot, leaving behind the truck which looked newly purchased.

Durgesh Basore, 28, father of the deceased toddler, said that his wife Laxmi Devi, 24, heard the children screaming and rushed out

“She found Srishty badly injured and asked for help for at least 10 minutes, but no one came forward to help. Finally, a passerby helped Laxmi Devi and rushed the kid to Artemis hospital in Sector 51. But doctors declared my daughter dead on arrival,” he said.

Basore, who works as a delivery executive in Gurugram, said that he was out in the field for work but rushed to the hospital after his wife alerted him about the incident.

Inspector Sukhbir, station house officer of the Sector 53 police station, said the driver was arrested soon after the incident from the same locality and the truck was also seized from the spot.

“Bairwa owns a glass shop in Indira colony and was leaving the area when the accident took place. Probably he failed to spot the toddler and ran over her while driving a new vehicle,” the SHO said.

Her father filed a complaint and an FIR was registered against Bairwa under sections 106 (causing death by negligence) and 281 (rash driving or riding on a public way) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Sector 53 police station on Monday evening, police said, adding that the toddler’s body was handed over to the parents after an autopsy on Tuesday.

The couple hails from Damoh in Madhya Pradesh and had shifted to Gurugram about five years back for earning a livelihood.