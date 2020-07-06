Maharashtra adds 5,368 new Covid-19 cases, 204 deaths take toll close to 10,000-mark

india

Updated: Jul 06, 2020 20:13 IST

Maharashtra on Monday recorded 5,368 new Covid-19 cases and 204 deaths, taking the state’s coronavirus count to 2,11,987, the state health department said. The state, which is worst-hit by the coronavirus pandemic, registered a slight dip in fresh cases today after recording over 6,000 new patients on Sunday.

With the addition of 204 fatalities, the death toll in Maharashtra due to the viral infection has now mounted to 9,026, the health department’s data indicated.

Despite having a low recovery rate, at least 1,15,262 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the infectious disease so far. The state has till date carried out 11,35,447 tests of suspected Covid-19 patients.

ALSO READ | ‘India’s Covid-19 positivity rate at 6.37 percent’: Ministry of Health

Financial capital Mumbai on Monday detected 1,200 fresh Covid-19 cases taking the maximum city’s coronavirus count to 85,724. The death toll in Mumbai has now surged to 4,938.

The number of active cases in Maharashtra currently stands at 87,681 and the western state’s recovery rate among coronavirus patients is 54.37%, significantly lower than the national average which crossed the 60% mark last week.

The national positivity rate of Covid-19 -- the average rate of samples testing positive for the coronavirus disease across the country-- stands at 6.73% now, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed on Monday.

The ministry said that the Centre had stressed increasing testing, prompt contact tracing and timely clinical management of all Covid-19 cases in the country.

ALSO READ| ‘Not correct to sack workers when industrial activities have begun’: Thackeray

A record single-day jump of 24,248 Covid-19 cases took India’s tally close to the 7-lakh mark on Monday, while the death toll due to the viral disease climbed to 19,693 with 425 new deaths, according to the Union health ministry.

With this, the country has recorded over 20,000 cases of the infection for the fourth consecutive day.

On Sunday, India overtook Russia to become the third worst-hit nation by the Covid-19 pandemic. The United States and Brazil are the only two countries that are ahead of India in terms of the total number of coronavirus patients currently.