Maharashtra announces 50 lakh ex gratia to families of Pahalgam victims

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government has announced a sum of ₹50 lakh each as monetary assistance to the families of those who lost their lives in the Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir on April 22. Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis.

“Today our cabinet decided to provide financial help of ₹50 lakh each to the families who lost their members in the Pahalgam attack. We have also decided to resolve the issue of education of their children and provide government jobs to one member of each such families,” chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said after a state cabinet meeting on Tuesday.

Six persons from Maharashtra had died in the April 22 attack on tourists.

“By taking the decision, we are trying to give a message that we stand strong behind the affected families in all the possible ways,” Fadnavis said.