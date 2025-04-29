Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Apr 29, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Maharashtra announces 50 lakh ex gratia to families of Pahalgam victims

ByFaisal Malik
Apr 29, 2025 04:31 PM IST

Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said his government has also decided to provide government jobs to one member of each such families

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government has announced a sum of 50 lakh each as monetary assistance to the families of those who lost their lives in the Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir on April 22.

Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis.
Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis.

“Today our cabinet decided to provide financial help of 50 lakh each to the families who lost their members in the Pahalgam attack. We have also decided to resolve the issue of education of their children and provide government jobs to one member of each such families,” chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said after a state cabinet meeting on Tuesday.

Six persons from Maharashtra had died in the April 22 attack on tourists.

“By taking the decision, we are trying to give a message that we stand strong behind the affected families in all the possible ways,” Fadnavis said.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News, Pahalgam Attack Live Updates at Hindustan Times.
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News, Pahalgam Attack Live Updates at Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Maharashtra announces 50 lakh ex gratia to families of Pahalgam victims
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 29, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On