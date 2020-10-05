e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 05, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Maharashtra BJP leaders want onion export ban lifted: Union minister

Maharashtra BJP leaders want onion export ban lifted: Union minister

The central government had last month announced the ban on the export of all varieties of onions with immediate effect, a move aimed at increasing availability and checking price of the commodity in the domestic market.

india Updated: Oct 05, 2020 22:14 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Arpan Rai
Press Trust of India | Posted by Arpan Rai
Akola
A man wearing a mask as protection against the coronavirus stands next to sacks of onions at a wholesale market in Dharmsala.
A man wearing a mask as protection against the coronavirus stands next to sacks of onions at a wholesale market in Dharmsala.(AP/ Representative image)
         

BJP MPs and party’s leaders in Maharashtra have demanded that the ban on onion export be lifted, Union mnister of State for Electronics and IT Sanjay Dhotre said here on Monday.

“In Maharashtra, all our party leaders and all our party MPs have demanded that the (onion) export ban be lifted,” the BJP leader told reporters here.

“Our government will surely think over this (demand),” Dhotre said.

The central government had last month announced the ban on the export of all varieties of onions with immediate effect, a move aimed at increasing availability and checking price of the commodity in the domestic market.

“The export of all varieties of onions... is prohibited with immediate effect,” the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) had said in a notification.

The DGFT, an arm of the commerce ministry, deals with exports and imports-related issues.

The Maharashtra State Onion Growers’ Association (MSGAA) has demanded immediate resumption of exports.

Before the ban was announced, prices of the kitchen bulb in Lasalgaon, the country’s biggest onion market in Maharashtra, had doubled to Rs 3,000 per quintal since March.

Such restrictions should not be imposed as it is important to have consistency in the import-export agreement, Dhotre said, addressing media on the recently-passed farm bills.

The farm bills are a historic step taken by the Narendra Modi government for the prosperity of farmers, the minister said.

The Modi government aims to empower and protect farmers and to ensure fair prices by increasing agricultural production and income, he said.

tags
top news
‘Game of intimidation’: Congress after multiple CBI raids on DK Shivakumar
‘Game of intimidation’: Congress after multiple CBI raids on DK Shivakumar
Govt to give compensation cess worth Rs 20K cr to states tonight: Fin Min
Govt to give compensation cess worth Rs 20K cr to states tonight: Fin Min
India tests missile-assisted system to target submarines at long ranges
India tests missile-assisted system to target submarines at long ranges
Is YSR Congress joining NDA? CM Jagan flies to Delhi to meet PM amid buzz
Is YSR Congress joining NDA? CM Jagan flies to Delhi to meet PM amid buzz
AI should not become weapon of non-state actors: PM Modi
AI should not become weapon of non-state actors: PM Modi
IPL 2020, Live Score: Rabada, Stoinis star in DC’s 59-run win over RCB
IPL 2020, Live Score: Rabada, Stoinis star in DC’s 59-run win over RCB
‘China can’t get the better of India in conflict scenario’: Air force chief
‘China can’t get the better of India in conflict scenario’: Air force chief
Sushant case: Mumbai top cop ‘not surprised’; Sena sees plot after AIIMS report
Sushant case: Mumbai top cop ‘not surprised’; Sena sees plot after AIIMS report
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesJEE advanced results 2020Covid 19 India TallySushant Singh Rajput death caseBigg Boss 14JEE Advanced Result 2020 LIVE UpdatesFarm Bills Protest LIVERahul Gandhi tractor rally

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In