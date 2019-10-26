e-paper
Maharashtra BJP MLAs to meet on October 30 to elect leader of House

Maharashtra BJP will meet at the Vidhan Bhavan at 1pm.

india Updated: Oct 26, 2019 15:45 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Mumbai
Maharashtra BJP will meet on October 30 to elect leader of the House.
Maharashtra BJP will meet on October 30 to elect leader of the House. (Vijayanand Gupta / Hindustan Times)
         

The Maharashtra BJP has convened a meeting of its newly-elected MLAs on October 30 to elect the leader of the House, state unit chief Chandrakant Patil said on Saturday.

Patil said the meeting will be held in Vidhan Bhavan at 1pm.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is in touch with 15 MLAs, Independents as well as from smaller parties, for support.

The BJP returned a less-than-impressive performance in the state Assembly polls, with its seats dropping from 122 to 105 in the 288-member House.

First Published: Oct 26, 2019 15:44 IST

