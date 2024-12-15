Maharashtra cabinet: Full list of 39 Mahayuti ministers, including 18 new faces

The Mahayuti government in Maharashtra headed by chief minister Devendra Fadnavis inducted 39 ministers, including 18 MLAs as first timers, from allies Shiv Sena and the NCP. This takes the cabinet strength to 42, against the maximum limit of 43 ministers. Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan administered oath of secrecy and integrity to the MLAs. (@mieknathshinde/X)

Maharashtra governor CP Radhakrishnan administered oath of secrecy and integrity to the new ministers in a swearing in ceremony held at Nagpur on Sunday. The cabinet took shape ten days after Fadnavis was sworn in as the chief minister with Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar as his deputies.

Here is the full list of Maharashtra ministers

19 ministers from the BJP

Chandrashekar Bawankule Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil Chandrakant Patil Girish Mahajan Ganesh Naik Mangal Prabhat Lodha Jaykumar Rawal Pankaja Munde Atul Save Ashok Ramaji Wooike Ashish Shelar Shivendra Raje Bhosale Jaykumar Gore Sanjay Savkare Nitesh Rane Akash Pandurang Fundkar Madhuri Misal Meghana Bordikar Pankaj Bhoyar

11 ministers from the Shiv Sena

Uday Samant Dada Bhuse Sambhuraj Desai Sanjay Rathod Gulabrao Patil Bharat Gogawale Pratap Sarnaik Prakash Abitkar Ashish Jaiswal Sanjay Shirsat Yogesh Kadam

9 ministers from NCP

Hasan Mushrif Dhananjay Munde Aditi Tatkare Narhari Zirwal Dattatray Bharne Makarand Patil Babasaheb Patil Indraneel Naik Manikrao Kokate

What Eknath Shinde, Ajit Pawar said?

Maharashtra deputy chief minister and Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde congratulated all MLAs from his party who took oath as ministers. Posting about the ceremony on X, Shinde said, “On this occasion, I congratulated all the newly elected ministers and wished them all the best for their ministerial careers. I am fully confident that every Shiv Sena minister will remain committed to fulfilling the hopes and expectations of the common man of the state".

Deputy chief minister and NCP chief Ajit Pawar said MLAs left out of the cabinet will also get a chance to serve as ministers in the new government.

“We will give an opportunity to others also for two-and-a-half years,” Pawar said while addressing a gathering of his party workers in Nagpur.