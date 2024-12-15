Menu Explore
Maharashtra cabinet: Full list of 39 Mahayuti ministers, including 18 new faces

ByHT News Desk
Dec 15, 2024 07:56 PM IST

The expansion of the Mahayuti cabinet was delayed owing to the tussle between the BJP and the Shiv Sena over distribution of the key departments.

The Mahayuti government in Maharashtra headed by chief minister Devendra Fadnavis inducted 39 ministers, including 18 MLAs as first timers, from allies Shiv Sena and the NCP. This takes the cabinet strength to 42, against the maximum limit of 43 ministers.

Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan administered oath of secrecy and integrity to the MLAs. (@mieknathshinde/X)
Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan administered oath of secrecy and integrity to the MLAs. (@mieknathshinde/X)

Maharashtra governor CP Radhakrishnan administered oath of secrecy and integrity to the new ministers in a swearing in ceremony held at Nagpur on Sunday. The cabinet took shape ten days after Fadnavis was sworn in as the chief minister with Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar as his deputies.

Here is the full list of Maharashtra ministers

19 ministers from the BJP

  1. Chandrashekar Bawankule
  2. Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil
  3. Chandrakant Patil
  4. Girish Mahajan
  5. Ganesh Naik
  6. Mangal Prabhat Lodha
  7. Jaykumar Rawal
  8. Pankaja Munde
  9. Atul Save
  10. Ashok Ramaji Wooike
  11. Ashish Shelar
  12. Shivendra Raje Bhosale
  13. Jaykumar Gore
  14. Sanjay Savkare
  15. Nitesh Rane
  16. Akash Pandurang Fundkar
  17. Madhuri Misal
  18. Meghana Bordikar
  19. Pankaj Bhoyar

11 ministers from the Shiv Sena

  1. Uday Samant
  2. Dada Bhuse
  3. Sambhuraj Desai
  4. Sanjay Rathod
  5. Gulabrao Patil
  6. Bharat Gogawale
  7. Pratap Sarnaik
  8. Prakash Abitkar
  9. Ashish Jaiswal
  10. Sanjay Shirsat
  11. Yogesh Kadam

9 ministers from NCP

  1. Hasan Mushrif
  2. Dhananjay Munde
  3. Aditi Tatkare
  4. Narhari Zirwal
  5. Dattatray Bharne
  6. Makarand Patil
  7. Babasaheb Patil
  8. Indraneel Naik
  9. Manikrao Kokate

What Eknath Shinde, Ajit Pawar said?

Maharashtra deputy chief minister and Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde congratulated all MLAs from his party who took oath as ministers. Posting about the ceremony on X, Shinde said, “On this occasion, I congratulated all the newly elected ministers and wished them all the best for their ministerial careers. I am fully confident that every Shiv Sena minister will remain committed to fulfilling the hopes and expectations of the common man of the state".

Deputy chief minister and NCP chief Ajit Pawar said MLAs left out of the cabinet will also get a chance to serve as ministers in the new government.

“We will give an opportunity to others also for two-and-a-half years,” Pawar said while addressing a gathering of his party workers in Nagpur.

