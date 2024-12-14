MUMBAI: Eknath Shinde is still holding out, in an all-out effort to salvage what he can from a BJP-led government that is calling the shots. The reluctant deputy chief minister, who pushed for the sensitive home portfolio till the last minute, among other things, has delayed the proposed cabinet expansion ahead of the winter session of the state legislature. Shinde’s bid for key portfolios delays cabinet expansion

Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis was keen to expand the cabinet by Saturday, before the winter session starts on December 16, but the three allies in the BJP-led Mahayuti government haven’t been able to decide on portfolio allocation although the government was sworn in almost two weeks ago. The new ministers will take oath at the Raj Bhavan in Nagpur at 4pm on Sunday.

While the BJP and NCP have decided on their respective ministerial hopefuls, the Shiv Sena has refused to share its list. According to BJP leaders, Shinde is not only bargaining hard for a few plum portfolios, he is not prepared to agree with the BJP’s condition of dropping tainted names. Shinde, who consistently demanded the home department, also said that if he was denied the portfolio, NCP chief Ajit Pawar should not be given finance.

With Fadnavis expected to retain the home portfolio, Shinde has asked for urban development, revenue and public works, including infrastructure agency Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC). “He has not accepted our demand that controversial ministers such as Abdul Sattar, Tanaji Sawant and Sanjay Rathod be dropped. This has made negotiations difficult,” said a senior BJP leader.

As far as number go, the BJP will retain 22 berths, the Shiv Sena will get 11 and the NCP 10. The maximum permissible strength of the cabinet and council of ministers in Maharashtra, including the chief minister, is 43.

The stalemate over ministerial berths had Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule in a flurry of meetings on Friday. First, he met Shinde for the third time in the last two days, in a bid to end the impasse. “The BJP and NCP feel it is only fair to allot one department relating to infrastructure, to each of the three parties. As such, the BJP wants MSRDC and is willing to concede housing to the NCP. But Shinde is insisting on urban development and MSRDC as well as revenue,” said a BJP leader.

After meeting Shinde, Bawankule met Fadnavis to brief him on the contentious issues that cropped up during his meeting with Shinde. Then he met Shinde again, with a message from Fadnavis. Next, Bawankule visited Ajit Pawar and returned to brief Fadnavis.

“During Bawankule’s meeting with Pawar, the two leaders decided on the maximum number of ministers they would go ahead with ahead of the winter session,” said an NCP leader.

Later in the evening, Shinde met Fadnavis again at his official residence. They formally decided to go ahead with the cabinet expansion with the maximum number of berths that have come to each party’s share. According to leaders from the ruling parties, the number of berths and sharing of portfolios has been finalised. While home will be retained by BJP, Shiv Sena will get urban development and the finance will go to NCP.

Meanwhile, owing to the stand taken by Shinde, the cabinet expansion has been delayed. “Since the proposed meeting between the three leaders – Fadnavis, Shinde and Pawar – could not take place, the cabinet expansion is unlikely to be held on Saturday. It will probably be held on Sunday. If they do not reach a consensus, it could be delayed even further,” said a BJP leader. It is rare for a swearing-in to take place during the winter session; typically, it takes place in Mumbai.

(With inputs from Yogesh Naik)