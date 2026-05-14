Maharashtra CM Fadnavis rides bike to Vidhan Bhavan after PM Modi’s fuel conservation appeal | Watch

Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday reached Vidhan Bhavan on a motorcycle for the MLC oath-taking ceremony, in a symbolic endorsement of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal to reduce fuel consumption amid the ongoing West Asia crisis. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis rides a two-wheeler, in view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal for saving fuel, in Mumbai. (@Dev_Fadnavis)

Fadnavis rode from his official residence ‘Varsha’ to Vidhan Bhavan in South Mumbai, with BJP leader and minister Ashish Shelar riding pillion.

“The Prime Minister has asked all of us to exercise caution in view of the global situation, and accordingly, we need to make efforts to reduce the consumption of petrol-diesel. We have all reduced the size of our convoys,” Fadnavis said, according to news agency ANI.

"Today, I came here on a bike. We are trying to figure out how to save the country's money. Now, we will not hold big programs. Wherever we can save foreign exchange, we will make full efforts to do so in our own way," he said.